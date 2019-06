Dark Funeral: Ausrüstung gestohlen

View this post on Instagram

There are few things worse than thieves! We just discovered that 2 if our bags containing our stage outfits were stolen from a car in San Francisco. Window smashed and bags gone. As you know these things are of little use or value for anyone but for us they are unvaluable! If you see or hear anything, please let us know! UPDATE! We always travel with 3 Samsonite suitcases including our stagewear. Only two of them were stolen when we had a brrakin to our car in San Fransisco (Lombard/Fransisco area). It shows that the suitcase we still have in our belongings includes all Lord Ahriman & Chaq Mol's gear except for their leather pants & boots (which are easy to replace). That means we still missing the stagewear for Heljagmadr, Adra Melek & Jalomaah! if you hear or see anything please let us know.