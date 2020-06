View this post on Instagram

“Godsmack continues its hot streak on @billboard Mainstream Rock Songs radio airplay chart, scoring its 4th straight top 10 with #Unforgettable on the April 25-dated list!” Read more in our insta-story 👆 . 📷 @parisvisone . #godsmack #whenlegendsrise #billboard #billboardtop10 #rock #mainsteamrocksongs