🤘🏻😂🤘🏻 We’ve officially begun production on #JastaPasta and this batch came out AMAZING! We will start taking pre-orders at Martyrstore.net next week!! LINK IN BIO! My Perseverance Penne is the bomb and this is the first of many great pastas to come! Randy’s Rigatoni @drandallblythe ?! Miret’s Macaroni @rogermiret ? How about some Suicidal Spaghetti ?! @suicidaltendencies 😂 Move over Barilla there’s a haaaarrrrrd chef coming through!!! You want some Fafara Farfalle ?! @dezfafara let’s gooooo!! What about some @georgecorpsegrinder capellini or some Zetro Ziti @zetrodus ?! 🔥🔥🔥 Leave a comment and lemme know!