Brandaktuelles Videomaterial gibt es auch diese Woche - von unter anderem Long Distance Calling, Dirkschneider sowie einigen weiteren.

Hier geht's zur Übersicht dieser Woche: As Everything Unfolds ‘Denial’ Axe & Ashes ‘Trial By Fire’ Bloodbound ‘The Nine Crusades’ (feat. Brittney Slayes) Bloodhunter ‘The Outspoken’ Bodysnatcher ‘Violent Obsession’ Butcher Babies ‘Lost In Your Touch’ Dirkschneider & The Old Gang ‘The Law Of A Madman’ Employed To Serve ‘Now Thy Kingdom Come’ Epica ‘Eye Of The Storm’ (live) Evermore ‘Underdark’ Frayle ‘Souvenirs Of Your Betrayal’ From Ashes To New ‘Die For You’ H-Blockx ‘Last_Summer’ Lansdowne ‘Rescue’ The Last Ten Seconds Of Life ‘Make It To Heaven’ (feat. Signs Of The Swarm) Long Distance Calling ‘The Spiral’ Lord Of The Lost…