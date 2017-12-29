Redaktionscharts 2017: Kai Krings

Kai Krings
Die zehn besten Alben 2017:
- The Ruins Of Beverast EXUVIA
- Condor UNSTOPPABLE POWER
- Wolfbrigade RUN WITH THE HUNTED
- Goath LUCIFERIAN GOATH RITUAL
- Satyricon DEEP CALLETH UPON DEEP
- Degial PREDATOR REIGN
- Venenum TRANCE OF DEATH
- Dying Fetus WRONG ONE TO FUCK WITH
- Vallenfyre FEAR THOSE WHO FEAR HIM
- Bodycount BLOODLUST
Die fünf besten Konzerte 2017:
- Asphyx, Berlin, Slaughterhouse
- Our Survival Depends On Us, Hell Over Hammaburg
- Endstille, Frostfeuernächte
- Triptykon, Party.San
- Deathronation & Goath, Deutschland.Primitiv.2017
Das beste Festival 2017:
Party.San, Gahlen Moscht, Hell Over Hammaburg, Braincrusher In Hell
Aufsteiger des Jahres:
Condor
Der beste metallische Song des Jahres:
The Ruins Of Beverast ‘Maere’