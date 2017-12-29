Toggle menu

Redaktionscharts 2017: Kai Krings

Was hast du uns gebracht, 2017? Jede Menge nachhallende Alben und Konzerte. Auf den Fotos stellt die METAL HAMMER-Mannschaft diesmal Songs von Iron Maiden nach.
Kai Krings

Die zehn besten Alben 2017:

  1. The Ruins Of Beverast EXUVIA
  2. Condor UNSTOPPABLE POWER
  3. Wolfbrigade RUN WITH THE HUNTED
  4. Goath LUCIFERIAN GOATH RITUAL
  5. Satyricon DEEP CALLETH UPON DEEP
  6. Degial PREDATOR REIGN
  7. Venenum TRANCE OF DEATH
  8. Dying Fetus WRONG ONE TO FUCK WITH
  9. Vallenfyre FEAR THOSE WHO FEAR HIM
  10. Bodycount BLOODLUST

Die fünf besten Konzerte 2017:

  1. Asphyx, Berlin, Slaughterhouse
  2. Our Survival Depends On Us, Hell Over Hammaburg
  3. Endstille, Frostfeuernächte
  4. Triptykon, Party.San
  5. Deathronation & Goath, Deutschland.Primitiv.2017

Das beste Festival 2017:

Party.San, Gahlen Moscht, Hell Over Hammaburg, Braincrusher In Hell

Aufsteiger des Jahres:

Condor

Der beste metallische Song des Jahres:

The Ruins Of Beverast ‘Maere’

