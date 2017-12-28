Toggle menu

Redaktionscharts 2017: Vincent Grundke

Was hast du uns gebracht, 2017? Jede Menge nachhallende Alben und Konzerte. Auf den Fotos stellt die METAL HAMMER-Mannschaft diesmal Songs von Iron Maiden nach.
Vincent Grundke

Running Free

Die zehn besten Alben 2017:

  1. Mastodon EMPEROR OF SAND
  2. Smile And Burn GET BETTER GET WORSE
  3. Comeback Kid OUTSIDER
  4. Igorrr SAVAGE SINUSOID
  5. The Hirsch Effekt ESKAPIST
  6. Der Weg Einer Freiheit FINISTERRE
  7. Darkest Hour GODLESS PROPHETS & THE MIGRANT FLORA
  8. Novelists NOIR
  9. Sikth THE FUTURE IN WHOSE EYES?
  10. The Contortionist CLAIRVOYANT

Die fünf besten Konzerte 2017:

  1. System Of A Down, Berlin, Wuhlheide
  2. And So I Watch You From Afar, Berlin, Lido
  3. Darkest Hour, Berlin, Cassiopeia
  4. Highly Suspect, Berlin, Musik & Frieden
  5. The Dillinger Escape Plan, Berlin, Columbia Theater

Das beste Festival 2017:

With Full Force (!!!)

Aufsteiger des Jahres:

The Hirsch Effekt, Igorrr, Novelists, The Contortionist, Code Orange

Der beste Song des Jahres:

The Hirsch Effekt ‘Natans’

