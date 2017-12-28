Redaktionscharts 2017: Vincent Grundke

Vincent Grundke
Die zehn besten Alben 2017:
- Mastodon EMPEROR OF SAND
- Smile And Burn GET BETTER GET WORSE
- Comeback Kid OUTSIDER
- Igorrr SAVAGE SINUSOID
- The Hirsch Effekt ESKAPIST
- Der Weg Einer Freiheit FINISTERRE
- Darkest Hour GODLESS PROPHETS & THE MIGRANT FLORA
- Novelists NOIR
- Sikth THE FUTURE IN WHOSE EYES?
- The Contortionist CLAIRVOYANT
Die fünf besten Konzerte 2017:
- System Of A Down, Berlin, Wuhlheide
- And So I Watch You From Afar, Berlin, Lido
- Darkest Hour, Berlin, Cassiopeia
- Highly Suspect, Berlin, Musik & Frieden
- The Dillinger Escape Plan, Berlin, Columbia Theater
Das beste Festival 2017:
With Full Force (!!!)
Aufsteiger des Jahres:
The Hirsch Effekt, Igorrr, Novelists, The Contortionist, Code Orange
Der beste Song des Jahres:
The Hirsch Effekt ‘Natans’