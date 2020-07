View this post on Instagram

Wongraven Saison will be released tomorrow. The first and the second batch will be released in Norway only and only through Vinmonopolet. It can be ordered via their website or phone from 07.00 tomorrow morning. If you import beer, please contact Vingruppen Norge to see if we can produce a batch for your country. One batch in this case is around 3200 bottles. Btw; the label is Train Smoke by Edvard Munch from 1900. The motive is the Oslo Fjord seen from Nordstrand. Cheers! #wongraven #wongravensaison #saison #craftbeer