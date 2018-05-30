Skinflint: Neues African Metal-Album

2016 veröffentlichten Anaal Nathrakh ihr letztes Album THE WHOLE OF THE LAW. Im September folgt ein klanglich bitterböser Nachfolger A NEW KIND OF HORROR.

Die Engländer Anaal Nathrakh haben angekündigt, dass sie am 28. September ein neues Album mit dem Titel A NEW KIND OF HORROR über Metal Blade veröffentlichen werden. Das Extreme Metal-Duo gab zur kommenden Platte bereits Folgendes zu Wort: "Dies ist kein fröhliches Album, es ist bitter, rachsüchtig, sarkastisch, hämisch, gewalttätig, erschreckend und entsetzlich gleichermaßen. Vor allem aber ist es menschlich und alles, was dazu gehört. Es ist so aufrichtig, wie wir es nur schaffen könnten. Es gibt natürlich vieles, was in unsere Alben mit einfließt, aber das hat alles etwas damit zu tun, wer wir sind. Für A NEW KIND OF HORROR haben wir…