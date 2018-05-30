Toggle menu

Metal Hammer

Skinflint: Neues African Metal-Album

Foto: Screenshot via YouTube, skinflint123. All rights reserved.
von
Skinflint verbinden in ihrer Musik Heavy Metal mit Elementen afrikanischer Kultur. Am Freitag veröffentlicht das Trio ihr fünftes Album.
Skinflint ist eine Band aus Gaborone in Botswana, die in ihrer Musik Elemente afrikanischer Kultur mit Heavy Metal vermischen.

Ihr mittlerweile fünftes Album erscheint bereits diesen Freitag (1. Juni) und trägt den gleichen Titel wie die Band. Eine erste Singleauskopplung mit dem Titel ‚Birds And Milk, Bloody Milk‘ gab die Band auch bereits zu Gehör.

Die Band besteht aus Gitarrist und Sänger Giuseppe Sbrana, Bassist Kebonye Nkoloso und Schlagzeugerin Alessandra Sbrana. Ihre früheren Veröffentlichungen IKLWA, GAUNA, DIPOKO NYEMBA und CHIEF OF THE GHOSTS sind eine Hommage an die afrikanische Spiritualität und Mythologie.

Tracklist SKINFLINT:

  1. Eyes In A Leopards Spots
  2. Birds And Milk, Bloody Milk
  3. The Prophecy Of Nongqawuse
  4. Chiruwi
  5. The Hyena Sorcerer
  6. Thorns Of Fire
  7. The Swallowing Monster
  8. Tuyewera
  9. Mathoa
  10. Tokoloshe
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=JUJxlT426No
