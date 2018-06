Straßenmusiker vermischt Metallica und Wu-Tang Clan

AC/DC VS Ol' Dirty Bastard – Back In Black Shimmy Shimmy Ya'll…

Heres another track from the new album, you can presale the album now and support for £10 and get the tracks first, just head to Bandcamp or follow link in comments. Back on London Brick Lane and here's AC/DC VS Ol' Dirty Bastard – Shimmy Shimmy Ya'll (Lewis Floyd Henry Mashup) Thanks All

Gepostet von Lewis Floyd Henry am Freitag, 1. Juni 2018