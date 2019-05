Tochter des Obituary-Bassisten bei Autounfall gestorben

View this post on Instagram

From the family of Jona We lost our beautiful Jona. Vincent & Leo lost their Mommy Tuesday, May 7th in a tragic car accident. Thankfully the boys are ok & only suffered minor physical injuries. Their journey to healing inside will have ups & downs but it's met with a great support system & lots of love. We are broken hearted, devastated & in disbelief. We appreciate each & every person that has reached out, it truly means alot. There will not be formal services, but rather a celebration of life. We're currently working out the details. Thank you for all the love & support. The Family of Jona 💙 @creeperette_butler