Amaranthe: Tour-Tagebuch

Lest hier exklusiv das Tour-Tagebuch (wird regelmäßig aktualisiert):

Warschau, 1.11.2018: Mit Elize Ryd durch die polnische Hauptstadt

Ein Tag Verschnaufpause in Hamburg (30.10.2018)

„Yesterday was a day off in Hamburg, and once again we indulged inexcellent food, and of course loud rock music at the local rock bars -because when you are having a day off from metal at screaming volumes, you need metal at screaming volumes, haha! Today we are in Berlin, andjust about to hit the stage! Don’t miss us if this mighty metal circuspasses through your city!“

Tag 5: Hamburg, Mehr! Theater am 29.10.2018

Beim Abstecher nach Hamburg hat sich Basser Johan Andreassen etwas Zeit genommen, um euch von der Ankunft bis zum Auftritt einen Einblick zu geben. Seht hier die vier Clips vom 29.10.:

Tag eins und Tourneestart in Paris

„After playing the Acoustic Set in Berlin as Warm up on Tuedays it’s time for kick-off in Paris. First day of the tour is always a mayhemish one… And then you enter the Bataclan venue, feels pretty weird.“

„We might be in France, but we do love our Indian food! Extra spicy Vindaloo, hell yeah! So, we are super pumped for the tour premiere, playing a number of new songs for the first time – and of course sharing the stage with Powerwolf and Kissin‘ Dynamite! Paris has for years been one of our favourite cities to play, and visit, but no time for sightseeing today! Today, it is all about making sure that the metal show runs as smoothly as possible!“

„After all we had an amazing show with amazing people!

Next stop: Wiesbaden!“

Klargesang, Growls – und im Zentrum eine weibliche Hauptstimme. Dazu Discobeats, Rammstein-Riffs, Breakdowns, Symphonic Metal, Gothic, Melodie Death und jede Menge Abba oder Ace Of Base. Amaranthe vereinen zum zehnten Band-Jubiläum wieder das Unvereinbare.

Das komplette Interview mit Amaranthe findet ihr in der METAL HAMMER-Novemberausgabe am Kiosk oder indem ihr das Heft per Mail bestellt. Noch einfacher und günstiger geht’s im Abo!

Fühlt ihr euch mit eurem Stilmix manchmal einsam in der Szene?

Elize Ryd: Es ist ein interessantes Gefühl. Irgendwie haben wir mit allen Bands ein bisschen was gemeinsam, aber auch nicht wirklich viel. Ich weiß nie, mit wem wir am Ende zusammen touren werden. Unser Ansatz ist definitiv in der Minderheit. Wenn man meine Stimme und die Keyboards aus dem Mix nimmt, bleibt richtig heftiger Metal übrig. Klar ist aber auch: Ich bin mit Eurodance aufgewachsen, Bands wie Ace Of Base und E-Type haben mich definitiv beeinflusst. Das hört man entsprechend auch.

Olof Mörck: Wir sind ein Art Crossover-Act und sind sowohl mit Eluveitie als auch ­HammerFall, Kamelot oder Sonic Syndicate getourt. Wir sind nicht allein, sondern eher Außenseiter.

Würdet ihr auch mit Manowar die Bühne teilen?

OM: Diese Kombination wäre extrem interessant. Ich muss sagen, dass wir relativ häufig Fans mit Manowar-Shirts vor unserer Bühne sehen. Trotzdem: Es wäre ein Risiko! (lacht)

ER: Ich habe vor gar nichts Angst und bin vielleicht die Wildeste in der Band. Mit Manowar auf Tour – das wäre eine Herausforderung. Ich mag Herausforderungen.

Keine große Herausforderung hingegen stellt die aktuelle Amaranthe-Tournee dar, bei der sich die Band zur Zeit mit Powerwolf und Kissin‘ Dynamite die Bühne teilen.