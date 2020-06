Attila trennen sich von ihrem Schlagzeuger nach Missbrauchsvorwürfen

View this post on Instagram

Over the last 4 years, Attila has been a three piece band. We were absolutely disgusted to learn of some recent events surrounding a touring member of the band, and earlier this week we parted ways with that member. We do not condone his actions, and we stand with the victims. We are deeply sorry to those affected and want nothing more than love and healing for them. – Fronz, Chris, & Kalan.