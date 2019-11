Jason Mamoa engagierte Archspire-Sänger als Gesangstrainer

View this post on Instagram

About a year ago this guy called me out of the blue because he was really stoked on our song Calamus Will Animate. So he decided to give us a cameo in his new show, because that’s just The kinda person @prideofgypsies is. A genuine music lover and a genuine dude. Hollywood should be more like Jason☝️#archspire #see #calamuswillanimate #babavoss