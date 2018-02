Marilyn Manson: Fans verlangen Geld zurück

Tried seeing Marilyn Manson tonight. We have seen him on 4 other occasions and always entertained. This time due to being so drugged, drunk, or sick unfortunately this concert was a complete failure. I know what you’re going to say but it is sad to see a complete spiral downward of a human due to drugs/drinking. Which might have been from being in pain from his accident a few months ago. Marilyn please get the help you need and we will see you next time and we do love you 🙁 #marilynmanson

