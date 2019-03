Metallica: Nächstes Album soll viel früher als die beiden Vorgänger erscheinen

View this post on Instagram

Check out #TripleFrontier, which starts streaming on #Netflix today. Director JC Chandor, who I’ve admired for his previous films and gotten to know over the years, called me up and asked if I would contribute to the movie. The marching orders… Thunderous drums to back up the score in certain sequences. I’m in!! Had some fun for a coupla days in December laying down “thunderous drums” on top of @dzasterpeace’s brilliant existing stems of music and score … and it’s turned out really fuckin’ cool. So if you’re in the mood for a clever, intelligent, suspenseful, well-cast action thriller with an unusual amount of smarts and depth, and the occasional “thunderous drums”, go find @TripleFrontier.. streaming on your device of choice via @Netflix and in select theaters now. Happy days! #wanna #thunderousdrums #disasterpeace #triplefrontier #netflix