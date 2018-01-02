Misfits: Etliche Live-Aufnahmen online trotz striktem Fotoverbot

Perfect way to end 2017 to a sold out show in LA, with my favorite person while listening to one of my favorite bands!! #originalmisfits 🤘🏻🎃💀 I never thought that I'd be able to say that I saw them live,at least the band together on stage! #misfits #eliagoestoshows proud to say I was there😎

