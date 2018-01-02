Misfits: Etliche Live-Aufnahmen online trotz striktem Fotoverbot

Da kann man schon mal schmunzeln: Bei den Live-Reunion-Shows der Misfits hat die damit einhergehende Maßnahme, dass alle Mobitelefone in eine Hülle verpackt wurden um zu vermeiden, dass Zuschauer damit Fotos schießen, wunderbar nicht funktioniert.
Dies belegen zahlreiche Instagram-Posts von Fans, die während der Gigs in Las Vegas (28.12.2017) und Los Angeles am 30.12.2017 munter Bilder und Videos aus dem Pit machten – entweder mit eingeschmuggelten Handys, oder die Hüllen wurden einfach aufgebrochen. Hier eine Auswahl:
Original misfits! Best show I’ve ever been too by far! So fucking amazing to see everyone scream and sing at the top of their lungs! I know they had a strict no phone policy witch I was fine with, but I just had to rip my yondr pouch open to snap some pics. #originalmisfits #misfits #misfitsfiendclub #doylewolfgangvonfrankenstein #glendanzig #jerryonly #aceyslade #davelambardo
Best fucken show EVER!!!🤘🏾💜 snuck these in on their last song😈sorry Danzig but you put me through hell making me listen to Alkaline Trio this is the least you could do for me!🖤🖤 Doyle I love you!! You’re a true fucken BEAST!!💜 I can die now…🤘🏾🖤💜 #weare138 #themisfits #misfits #misfitsreunion #misfitsla #doylewolfgangvonfrankenstein #jerryonly #glenndanzig #punk #punkrock #theforum #diediemydarling #horrorbusiness #danzig #skulls #horrorpunk #halloween
Closing #2017 with the long awaited #TheOriginalMisfits concert reunion and, of course, with a fuckin' "Attitude"! #HappyNewYear, everyone! 💀🤘 ••• #attitude #fuckingattitude #misfits #themisfits #punk #punkrock #punkisnotdead #punkrocker #horrorpunk #70s #rockandroll #misfitsfamily #ogmisfits #danzig #glendanzig #jerryonly #doylewvf #doyle #weare138 #legacyofbrutality •••
It happened! #misfits #losangeles #reunion #40years #danzig #glenndanzig #jerryonly #doyle #frankenstein #theforum #punk #metal #horror #marilyn #lastcaress #mosh #moshpit #headbanging #headbanger #slamdance #halloween #themisfits #icon #hottopic #music #concert #photo #photography #photooftheday #light