Misfits: Etliche Live-Aufnahmen online trotz striktem Fotoverbot

von
Das knallharte Foto- und Filmverbot und die Maßnahmen mit den eingepackten Mobiltelefonen ging in die Hose. Punk-Fans lassen sich eben nichts verbieten.
Da kann man schon mal schmunzeln: Bei den Live-Reunion-Shows der Misfits hat die damit einhergehende Maßnahme, dass alle Mobitelefone in eine Hülle verpackt wurden um zu vermeiden, dass Zuschauer damit Fotos schießen, wunderbar nicht funktioniert.

Dies belegen zahlreiche Instagram-Posts von Fans, die während der Gigs in Las Vegas (28.12.2017) und Los Angeles am 30.12.2017 munter Bilder und Videos aus dem Pit machten – entweder mit eingeschmuggelten Handys, oder die Hüllen wurden einfach aufgebrochen. Hier eine Auswahl:

Ripping shit up last night #misfits

A post shared by Al (@jaggedlitlelife) on

#doylewolfgangvonfrankenstein #misfits

A post shared by alex_666_666 (@alex_666_666) on

💀💀💀 #misfits #theforum #fuckyondr

A post shared by Jocelyn Sotelo (@yoshisnewisland) on

🎃🎃🎃 #misfits

A post shared by Jocelyn Sotelo (@yoshisnewisland) on

STEALTH MODE INITIATED #fuckyondr #misfits #stealthcam

A post shared by Jocelyn Sotelo (@yoshisnewisland) on

FUCK YOUR YONDR POUCH DANZIG SUCK MY DICK #MISFITS

A post shared by Dmitris David Day Jr (DDD) (@dmitris__) on

Not bad not bad #misfits #danzig #doyle

A post shared by Andrew Zhao (@andrewjzhao) on

The best way to end this year this show was so amazing!!!!! #misfits

A post shared by izzy wolf (@12zy_wolfknight) on

Original misfits ride again HALLOWEEN Live 2017 #misfits #halloween

A post shared by Zombie Fighter (@zombie__fighter) on

Assshole w a phone

A post shared by Johnny Klein (@jstrke) on

#misfits #allitsglory #nocameras

A post shared by Johnny Klein (@jstrke) on

Bullet! #Repost #Misfits #Bullet #JFK #Kennedy #LosAngeles

A post shared by JMS-N (@deadmendotelltales) on

#Misfits #Bullet #RideJohnnyRide #LAForum #Inglewood #2017

A post shared by McElroy0717 (@mcelroy0717) on

#Misfits #LastCaress #LAFORUM #Inglewood #2017

A post shared by McElroy0717 (@mcelroy0717) on

#Misfits #AstroZombies #Danzig #LAFORUM #Inglewood #2017

A post shared by McElroy0717 (@mcelroy0717) on

Probably one of the best concerts I've been to in a while #Misfits

A post shared by Brian Dooley (@bdoo81) on

So good…..#attitude #misfits #punkrock #punk #hardcore

A post shared by Albert Licano (@jerryskid1) on

