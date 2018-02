Opa Ozzy freut sich über achtes Osbourne-Enkelkind

I don’t have the words to express how happy I am for Jack and Lisa to have another beautiful little girl, and they named her Minnie which is most very favorite name, other than Nana which is what the girls call me. It’s a gift to be a Nana to 3 little angels – Pearl, Andy & Minnie #Repost from @jackosbourne ・・・ Hey everyone meet Minnie! She’s the newest member of my girls only squad. (andy stole the “i” from inch) #girlsrule #playerscurse #happydaddy #hatchling

A post shared by Sharon Osbourne (@sharonosbourne) on Feb 5, 2018 at 12:23pm PST