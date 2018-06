Case of the Stolen Guitar

Here's a story with a happy ending!Mark Holcomb is a guitarist for Heavy Progressive Metal band Periphery. He ordered this custom made guitar from company Paul Reed Smith and it took about 15 months for them to build it and send it to him. Mark's wife was home when he got the notification on his phone that it had been delivered so he told his wife to get it. When she went outside to get it, it was already gone so Mark never got to see the guitar. Mark reported the Theft to Austin PD and online to several guitar forums with photos of the guitar and the serial number requesting help in finding it.Two months later, a friend of mine who works in Aransas Pass contacted me and said that his friend had bought this guitar in New Braunfels at a flea market from a shabby, homeless looking guy. He was suspicious of it and thought it might be stolen since the guy only ​​sold it for $200 dollars. This guitar is valued at several thousand dollars. The person that bought it, contacted my friend Tony and he researched the guitar online and found that it had been stolen and reported to Austin PD. I contacted Mark by email on Monday and he called me and I told him the story. I later went and picked up the guitar from Tony and sent Mark another photo of it and confirmed the serial number was the same as the one Mark reported. We then made arrangements for Mark to pick it up here today.

Gepostet von Aransas Pass Police Department am Sonntag, 10. Juni 2018