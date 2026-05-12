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Die Sabaton-Pop-Up-Collection ist jetzt bei METAL HAMMER erhältlich ⚔️🔥

Während der letzten Sabaton-Tour gab es erstmals exklusive Pop-Up-Stores in ausgewählten Städten – mit streng limitiertem und exklusivem Merch, den Fans nirgendwo sonst bekommen konnten. Jetzt hast du die einmalige Chance, dir die exklusiven Stücke zu sichern unter metal-hammer.de/merch.

Also warte nicht zu lange – wenn weg, dann weg! 🖤

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The Sabaton Pop Up Collection has officially landed at METAL HAMMER ⚔️🔥

During Sabaton’s last tour, exclusive pop up stores appeared in select cities for the very first time and offered legendary limited merch that fans could not get anywhere else.You now have a unique opportunity to still get your hands on the exclusive merch at the METAL HAMMER shop: metal-hammer.de/merch!

It’s your chance to grab it. Do not wait too long because once it is gone, it is gone! 🖤

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