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Limitierte Sabaton-Shirts im METAL HAMMER-Merch-Shop

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Exklusives Sabaton-Merchandise im METAL HAMMER-Shop
Foto: METAL HAMMER, Sabaton. All rights reserved.
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Streng limitiertes und exklusives Merch von Sabaton gibt es jetzt im METAL HAMMER-Onlineshop.
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Jetzt neu: Metal Hammer Shop – eigener Merch & Band-Artikel

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Die Sabaton-Pop-Up-Collection ist jetzt bei METAL HAMMER erhältlich ⚔️🔥

Während der letzten Sabaton-Tour gab es erstmals exklusive Pop-Up-Stores in ausgewählten Städten – mit streng limitiertem und exklusivem Merch, den Fans nirgendwo sonst bekommen konnten. Jetzt hast du die einmalige Chance, dir die exklusiven Stücke zu sichern unter metal-hammer.de/merch.

Also warte nicht zu lange – wenn weg, dann weg! 🖤

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The Sabaton Pop Up Collection has officially landed at METAL HAMMER ⚔️🔥

During Sabaton’s last tour, exclusive pop up stores appeared in select cities for the very first time and offered legendary limited merch that fans could not get anywhere else.You now have a unique opportunity to still get your hands on the exclusive merch at the METAL HAMMER shop: metal-hammer.de/merch!

It’s your chance to grab it. Do not wait too long because once it is gone, it is gone! 🖤
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LEGENDS Merchandise Sabaton Shirt
‘World Of Warships’: Die Kunst des Seekriegs
Warships-Sabaton
Es gibt eine neue Allianz zwischen den Metal-Helden Sabaton und der Firma Wargaming im taktischen Seeschlacht-Multiplayer-Spiel ‘World Of Warships’.
Das komplette Special über Wargaming findet ihr in der METAL HAMMER-Aprilausgabe 2026, erhältlich am Kiosk oder indem ihr das Heft bequem nach Hause bestellt. Noch einfacher und günstiger geht’s im Abo! Stahl auf Stahl Dass ‘World Of Warships’ ausgerechnet viele Metalheads anzieht, ist kein Zufall. Geschichte und epische Schlachten finden in beiden Welten Anklang. Wargaming hat diese Schnittmenge früh erkannt und die Zusammenarbeit mit Gastauftritten, exklusiven Inhalten, Musikvideos und sogar In-Game-Events systematisch ausgebaut. An vorderster Front mit dabei: Sabaton. Die schwedische Power Metal-Größe schrieb 2019 mit ‘Bismarck’ (THE GREAT WAR, 2019) einen Song für ‘World Of Warships’, der die Geschichte…
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