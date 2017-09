The Ghost Inside: Jonathan Vigil wagt mutige Operation

I had surgery on my ankle yesterday. After lots of emotions and a huge internal struggle I decided that I needed to go through with it. I couldn’t live every day being in constant pain anymore. I wanted to believe that my ankle would get better on its own despite what my doctors, friends and family were saying to me. The downside is huge loss of mobility but the upside is much less pain. I won’t lie to you guys or myself and say that getting my ankle fused doesn’t completely scare me, because it does. Luckily for me though, my doctor is awesome and I woke up in the recovery room to a little note along with the X-ray taped onto my cast. I’m getting closer and closer to being back to what I love and where I belong. And that’s on stage. Onwards and upwards

