Today is honestly the first time since our accident almost 3 years ago that I feel close to the level I was playing at when I had two legs. No, it’ll never be 100% like that again but with the help of my Dad and some incredible people, I’ve gotten pretty damn close. The @axispercussion long boards were the third and final piece of the puzzle to making playing drums feel natural again. 1st piece was The Hammer my Dad built. 2nd piece was my trigger setup, and now these pedals. Extremely thankful to Joe Hardy for hooking me up and helping me get back to it. Feeling great about this!

A post shared by Andrew Tkaczyk (@illgrip) on Aug 28, 2018 at 2:47pm PDT