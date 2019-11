Von Saxon gibt es jetzt nach Leder riechende Duftkerzen

View this post on Instagram

We've got just 10 candles left of our very limited edition Saxon candle! Nothing would make us happier than to be able to put a big,fat "SOLD OUT" up on the website! Remeber, these were made exclusivly for the band and available no where else! UK customers please enter SAXONUK when checking out. EU customers please enter SAXONEU. These codes will give an amount off your purchase to make up for the shipping charges from the USA. Thanks!