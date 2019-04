Alissa White-Gluz rührt Fans mit Foto zu Tränen

View this post on Instagram

#FinkelsteinPhotography This photo means a lot to me for a very profound reason. You probably don’t know this but for almost 2 years now Doyle has been dealing with partial blindness. His retina detached during a tour in 2017 and he’s such a machine that he didn’t even cancel any of his tours to get treatment… he went to the nearest ophthalmologist and then went right back to playing shows. I’ve seen him do full tours with a broken finger, too. He has dealt with abuse from within the industry that would make most people crawl into a corner and cry. He’s been grinding for 40 years now; despite it all he never complains, never stops writing and performing (he is writing riffs EVERYDAY), never stops helping anyone who needs it. After DECADES as a touring musician he will still play an arena one day and a pizza parlor the next day and do both with equal passion and dedication. Under that NEW-JOISEY-FUGGEDDABOWDIT slang he is the kindest and most generous and genuinely good person I’ve ever met. . We’ve done dozens of free meet and greets and charity events together and every day on tour I see him hanging and cracking jokes with kids who were too young to enter the venue or couldn’t afford it and loading them up with free T-shirts, nutter butters and hot sauce. Hell, after the last Misfits show Doyle said “people are going to be driving for hours and flying in from all over for this… we have to thank them”… and so he and I did a totally free, unlimited capacity and unlimited time meet and greet at @ixneedxmore the day after the show and stayed for HOURS while the lineup continued to wrap around the block. It was amazing. All this to say, in metal, we musicians sometimes push ourselves too hard. So many people depend on us. We don’t know if it is because he didn’t allow himself proper recovery time but Doyle’s eye continued to worsen and he has had 4 surgeries on it since. We invested in a camera hoping that we would soon be celebrating his restored vision with the pure enjoyment of photographing our adventures together. It’s not quite there yet but this is the first photo Doyle has taken with his new eye – and I love it for what it stands for.