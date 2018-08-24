Attila: Frontmann schlägt Security-Mitglied auf den Kopf

Attila haben ihren Gig am 22. August beim Hard Rock Live in Las Vegas abrupt abgebrochen. Bei dem Konzert schlug Frontmann Chris Fronzak ein Mitglied des Sicherheitsteams.
In einigen Videoaufnahmen von Fans ist Fronzak zu sehen, wie er die Sicherheitsleute für ihre angeblich harsche Behandlung des Publikums beschimpft. Ein Mitglied hebt er besonders hervor und schlägt ihm mit dem Mikrofon auf den Kopf. Anschließend stürmt der Musiker hinter die Bühne und sagt das Set der Band ab.
Fronz quit the show after the security at the hard rock was being overly rough!! What a true musician to stand up for his fans! He hit the security IN THE FACE!!😯 Mad respect to Fronz, I will be attending Attila again!🤘🏼😎🤘🏼 #atilla #rock #hardrock #hardrockcafe #security #sucks #crowdsurf #metal #heavy #suicidesilence #volumes #ringsofsaturn #spite #bands #vegas #concert #ragefest #fight #attila
Fronzak selbst äußerte sich im Zusammenhang mit dem Vorfall. Einem aktuellen Post zufolge, habe die Security Fans gewürgt und zu Boden gedrückt:
Man I wish y’all could see everything I saw from my point of view. Of course the videos only show me after I fucking snapped. The videos don’t show these abusive motherfuckers that were choking my fans and powerslamming them into the concrete….
Just had to fight security again god damn……. shows over….
Videos coming soon…,,
Sorry Las Vegas
I’m fucking SHAKING
FUCK disrespectful security
I will FIGHT YOU
GOOD VIBES ONLY
So sorry we had to cancel the show….. you guys were the best crowd. Your security was total pieces of shit hurting our fans and disrespecting them. I don’t stand for that shit….. I will FIGHT for our fucking fans.
Cops are after me now…….
