Attila: Frontmann schlägt Security-Mitglied auf den Kopf

Foto: Screenshot via Youtube, Attila. All rights reserved.
Bei einem Konzert der Metalcore Band Attila ging die Security dem Frontmann nach zu harsch mit den Besuchern um. Deswegen schlug der Sänger einem Mitarbeiter auf den Kopf und sagte das Set ab.
Attila haben ihren Gig am 22. August beim Hard Rock Live in Las Vegas abrupt abgebrochen. Bei dem Konzert schlug Frontmann Chris Fronzak ein Mitglied des Sicherheitsteams.

In einigen Videoaufnahmen von Fans ist Fronzak zu sehen, wie er die Sicherheitsleute für ihre angeblich harsche Behandlung des Publikums beschimpft. Ein Mitglied hebt er besonders hervor und schlägt ihm mit dem Mikrofon auf den Kopf. Anschließend stürmt der Musiker hinter die Bühne und sagt das Set der Band ab.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=5&v=LjsXtS5ln3s

Fronzak selbst äußerte sich im Zusammenhang mit dem Vorfall. Einem aktuellen Post zufolge, habe die Security Fans gewürgt und zu Boden gedrückt:

 

