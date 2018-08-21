Austin Carlile (ex-Of Mice & Men): Gute News aus dem Krankenhaus

Day eight update: down to only two IV's in my arms! (have had over 30 "pokes" this week alone haha) Because of my extensive medical experiences over my life my veins are extremely hard to find, get blood, or even keep a line in, because they rupture so easily or just won't take a poke at all. My most crucial areas for contrast lines, IV's, or even the dreaded blood draws every 4 hours, are all hardened with scar tissue. Many times I have to resort to lines in my feet or neck or ultrasound. Add a connective tissue disorder like Marfans Syndrome to the mix? Nightmare. Always my joke with nurses "let's see if you can get an IV to stay in under 8 sticks"… If you frequent hospitals or have multiple treatments monthly you understand… As of yesterday the pouches of fluid in my forehead, eyebrows, sides of head, and skull have been completely drained and removed! Very excited about that, but unfortunately even with all the swelling gone the pressure & pain in skull and spine remains the same. I still have another day of intrevenuous antibiotic treatment, and two more days of similar steroid treatments as well. Will know next steps when those are completed. My specialists also put me on a medication a few days ago that slows the production of whatever enzymes that creates cerebrospinal fluid production in my body, which has proven beneficial to not only the swelling in skull but the pain as well. Tomorrow I will start back with more testing and begin to remove other variables and possibilities of what could be the root of the problem, leak, draining, etc. For many that battle with chronic illness this is just another walk in the park, another hill to climb. It is frustrating at times but I am at peace. Words cannot express, you will never truly understand how much it means to me that all of you have stood by my side even when these same health issues took me from Mice. This small bout came out of nowhere and I will leave it behind just as quickly. God has been working immensely in my life and I have been working on new things that I've poured my entire heart into and cannot wait to share them with you. One step at a time. Grateful. 👊🏼🕊

A post shared by Austin Carlile (@austincarlile) on Aug 19, 2018 at 3:24pm PDT