Chester Bennington: Reaktionen auf seinen Tod

So shocked and saddened by the news of Chester Bennington's passing. I remember the first time I met Chester. I was in a bad mood backstage and he came into the dressing room and lifted my spirits before I took the stage. Working with Chester and Linkin Park on the song 'Rebellion' was some of the most fun I've had collaborating with another artist. They made me feel right at home when I joined them on stage at the Hollywood Bowl and at the Forum. Our hearts go out to Linkin Park and to Chester's family. Chester Bennington will be missed. -Daron Malakian

