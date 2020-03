Deftones spenden Einnahmen aus Merch-Verkauf an ihre Tour-Crew

View this post on Instagram

Our touring crew is essential for us to go out and do what we do for all of you. We were crushed that we had to cancel our Australia and New Zealand run this month, and our road crew was hit hard. To show them support, we have made our intended merch line for the tour available for purchase online, and we will be giving all profits made back to our crew. If you are able to buy a shirt, we, and they, really appreciate the support. Please note all merchandise will be shipping from AU, and prices reflect AUD. We will see you all soon. Stay safe. merchjungle.com/collections/deftones (Swipe up in story).