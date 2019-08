View this post on Instagram

I was so dead after the wedding that my bridesmaid @mrcomfy wheeled my lazy ass down to the @mandalaybay events center to see @weedeaterofficial in our amazing #weedeaterbathrobe . I wanna thank everyone at @vivapsycho @psycholasvegas for treating my family like royalty. It takes a village! I'll never forget this and I'll cherish every memory we all made and can't wait to keep crushing life with the love of my life, my husband MATT FUCKING PIKE!!!!! LOVE YOU ALL AND THANK YOU FOR ALL THE APPRECIATION AND LOVE!!!