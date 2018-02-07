Jamey Jasta und sein ultimatives Robb Flynn-Fan-T-Shirt

Ende Dezember hatte Jamey Jasta in seinem Podcast Robb Flynn zu Gast, in dem der Machine Head-Frontmann von Jasta natürlich auch auf das Rappen auf CATHARSIS angesprochen wurde.
Als Ergebnis hat Jasta nun ein T-Shirt gebastelt – ganz im Run-D.M.C.-Stil. Wer eines dieser wundervollen Shirts erwerben will, sollte sich beeilen, denn diese fantastischen Dinger sind limitiert und für 20 US-Dollar hier erhältlich.
If you've listened to my podcast before you're in on the joke! Tribute shirt to one of the best flows in metal! He's ill on the mic! Mr @robbflynn ! Act fast, they will be gone quickly and are LIMITED EDITION! Visit www.martyrstore.net Catch @machine_head on tour now!