Jamey Jasta und sein ultimatives Robb Flynn-Fan-T-Shirt

If you’ve listened to my podcast before you’re in on the joke! Tribute shirt to one of the best flows in metal! He’s ill on the mic! Mr @robbflynn ! Act fast, they will be gone quickly and are LIMITED EDITION! Visit www.martyrstore.net Catch @machine_head on tour now! Machine Head evening w/ Tour Supporting their 'Catharsis' Album Feb. 6 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Centerstage Feb. 8 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of Living Arts Feb. 9 – New York, N.Y. 2 Playstation Feb. 10 – Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club Feb. 11 – Montreal, Quebec @ Club Soda Feb. 13 – Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth MH Feb. 14 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom Feb. 15 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE Feb. 16 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Feb. 17 – Detroit, Mich. @ Majestic Feb. 20 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Woolys Feb. 21 – Madison, Wis. @ Majestic Feb. 22 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue Feb. 23 – Chicago, Ill. @ Concord MH Feb. 24 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Pops Feb. 27 – Denver, Colo. @ Summit MH March 1 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues March 2 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Fonda March 3 – Oakland, Calif. @ The Fox Theater March 5 – Portland, Ore. @ Roseland March 6 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore March 7 – Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox Market

A post shared by Jamey Jasta (@jameyjasta) on Feb 6, 2018 at 10:21am PST