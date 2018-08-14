Der Killswitch Engage-Sänger Jesse Leach ist bekannt dafür, sich für das Bewusstsein mentaler Gesundheit stark zu machen. Der Musiker verheimlicht dabei nicht, dass er selbst mit Depressionen und Suizidgedanken zu kämpfen hat.
In der letzten Woche sprach er in der O2 Academy in Birmingham in England über seine Erfahrungen mit psychischen Erkrankungen und brachte seine Botschaft im Anschluss auch in die sozialen Medien.
Leach postete dazu ein Foto von sich selbst mit dem Hashtag #IAmBrokenToo. „Dieses Foto wurde aufgenommen, als ich heute aufgewacht bin. Ich finde, dass dieses Bild ein ehrliches und nüchternes Gesicht zeigt. Ich sehe noch etwas verschlafen aus, aber meine Augen erzählen eine tiefe Geschichte. Dies ist das Gesicht von jemandem mit einer psychischen Erkrankung“, erklärte Leach unter seinem Bild.
I had written this post before but took it down as I didn’t like the photo of me, my “meds” made me look tweaked out. So this photo was taken right as I woke up today (very much feeling the jet lag). I feel this picture better showcases a more honest and sober face. Still have some sleep on me in this one, but my eyes they tell the deeper and silent story. ・・・ This is the face of some one with a mental illness. #IAmBrokenToo You are not alone. I too have #Anxiety #SuicidalThoughts #Depression and #Addictions. I do and say things “out of character” when I am mentally “high or low” it’s just part of the distinction of the illness. Just want to say a big thank you to everyone who came out to the 02 Academy in Birmingham this past Wednesday, I shared a part of my soul with you that 99.9% of people don’t know about me. I truly hope you walked away with some love, hope and determination in your hearts. For us that struggle and suffer with mental illness everyday is a battle. So to those who understand, are willing to listen and are willing to try to understand I salute you! Please keep the conversation going! Let’s make mental illness as common as a sprained ankle or a bruise. It’s shouldn’t be a taboo or shunned topic, it needs to be “normalized” and treated like the “illness” it is. To help prevent suicide please be there for friends, ask for help, and don’t make anyone feel alienated or ostracized for having depressive or manic thoughts…it’s Ok to NOT BE OK! Massive love to all who listened and got the message Wednesday night! For me I feel like I did my part to speak my mind and speak on equality, hypocrisy of government, my personal take on organized religion, human rights and the actual meaning of the word “love” during the live interview and Q&A. I’m honored to be able to speak and be heard as a man and a human. Massive thanks to @mattstocksdj for making this night happen and for his friendship! I am a very grateful man as I type these words. #MentalHealth #SuicideAwareness #ItsOkNotToBeOk #Headcase #JesseLeach #KillswitchEngage #NormalizeNotBeingNormal #WokeUpLikeThis #UglyIsTheNewPretty #Unashamed
In seinem Post richtet sich Leach an Menschen mit ähnlichen Problemen und versucht Bewusstsein für mentale Erkrankungen bei nicht betroffenen Personen zu schaffen: „Du bist nicht allein. Ich habe auch Ängste, Suizidgedanken und Depressionen. Vor all denjenigen, die das verstehen, die bereit sind zuzuhören und nachzuvollziehen, ziehe ich den Hut! Bitte haltet das Bewusstsein dazu am Laufen!
Lasst uns psychische Erkrankungen als genauso üblich wie einen verstauchten Knöchel oder eine Prellung ansehen. Es sollte kein Tabuthema sein und muss ‘normalisiert’ und so behandelt werden, wie jede andere Krankheit auch. Um Selbstmord zu verhindern, seid bitte für Freunde da, bittet um Hilfe und lass niemanden geächtet oder ausgeschlossen werden für depressive oder manische Gedanken … es ist in Ordnung, NICHT in Ordnung zu sein! „
All hails to everyone (swipe left for some more photos) who came out on Wednesday at the 02 in Birmingham to hear me speak and ask me questions. I’m proud to say @mattstocksdj made sure I met each and every one of you that came out and wanted to say hello and have a brief conversation. I was absolutely honored and felt the love from you all! We even stayed until security had to ask us to leave ha ha… I’m grateful to you all for listening, supporting and making me feel like what I do matters. I am no role model and I mess up a lot. I’ve got my issues and flaws like anyone but I at least try to be honest about it and dispel the whole “rock star” thing as it doesn’t suit me for many reasons. My friends and fans keep me going and I write my lyrics not just to express myself but in the hopes someone out there hears it and it helps them with their struggles. So thank you, thank you all for understanding and supporting me and my music. Also make sure to check out and support Matt Stocks and his pod cast “LIFE IN THE STOCKS!” He’s a really great human and interviewer, I’d say he’s one of the best doing it! Hell he’s one of my favorites and he has great and interesting guests! Ps sorry if I didn’t tag you in the photos, so feel free to tag yourself or a friend. 🙏🏼❤️✌🏼……and lastly my t-shirt is a band called @drabmajesty and they are an amazing “dark atmospheric electro goth indie rock” duo that you should check out 🖤 . #MentalHealth #SuicideAwareness #ItsOkNotToBeOk #Headcase #JesseLeach #KillswitchEngage #NormalizeNotBeingNormal #LifeInTheStocks #MattStocks #PunkRockHeadBanger
Du suchst selbst Hilfe oder kennst jemanden, der suizidgefährdet ist? Telefonseelsorgestellen sind jederzeit unter 0800‐1110111 oder 0800‐1110222 kostenlos erreichbar. Bundesweite Beratungseinrichtungen speziell für Kinder und Jugendliche sind jederzeit unter 0800-1110333 kostenlos erreichbar. Online‐Hilfsangebote sind jederzeit im Internet erreichbar unter www.telefonseelsorge.de oder www.suizidpraevention-deutschland.de.