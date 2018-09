Killswitch Engage: Schon fast 21 Songs sind fürs neue Album fertig

View this post on Instagram

So many years, so much music and much much more to come. We are legit an “odd couple.” On paper our personalities clash, but in life it works, it clicks and it’s genuine. More vocal tracking for KSE in the next three days. We are chipping away at a massive stone. I’m about half way through 21 songs. Then of course figuring out which songs make it to the album. . This photo was from the “Times of Grace” days…and yes at some point there will be a new record for that project as well. One thing at a damn time! #killswitchengage #JesseLeach #AdamD #TimesOfGrace #PuttingInWork #OddCouple #Pals #chaosAndOrder