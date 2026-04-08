Brandaktuelles Videomaterial gibt es auch diese Woche - von unter anderem Pro-Pain, Moonspell, Amberian Dawn sowie einigen weiteren.

Hier geht's zur Übersicht dieser Woche: AL9X1 ‘Save Me’ Amberian Dawn ‘Temptation’s Gates’ Armored Saint Close To The Bone Arroganz ‘Under Scarred Skin’ Black Spikes ‘Aurea’ Brocarde ‘F.E.M.I.N.I.S.T’ Brunhilde ‘Rising From The Ashes’ Cruel Force ‘Warlords’ Crusade Of Bards ‘The Silent Goddess’ Dimmu Borgir ‘Ulvgjeld & Blodsodel’ Downswing ‘In A Daze’ Eva Under Fire ‘Villainous’ (feat. Maria Brink) Fateful Finality ‘All Of Us Is Lost’ Frozen Soul ‘Invoke War’ (feat. Machine Head) Future Palace ‘Supernova’ In Malice’s Wake ‘Beyond Death’ Iron Savior ‘Maniac’ Lord Of The Lost ‘I Hate People’ (feat. Wednesday 13) Masquerage ‘Waves’ Moonspell ‘Far From God’ Mourniaty…