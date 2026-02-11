Brandaktuelles Videomaterial gibt es auch diese Woche - von unter anderem Black Label Society, Soen, Gaerea sowie einigen weiteren.

Hier geht's zur Übersicht dieser Woche: As Everything Unfolds ‘Gasoline’ Bird’s View ‘Shadows’ Black Label Society ‘Name In Blood’ The Eternal ‘Celestial Veil’ Filth Is Eternal ‘Stay Melted’ Gaerea ‘Phoenix’ Gotthard ‘Smiling In The Pouring Rain’ Hell Boulevard ‘Btch Pls’ Hellripper ‘Hunderprest’ Higher Power ‘Count The Miles’ Humanity’s Last Breath ‘Godhood’ Humankind ‘Desire To Die’ Kora Winter ‘Hyaluron’ Kreator ‘Krushers Of The World’ Lamb Of God ‘Into Oblivion’ Lost Society ‘Blood Diamond’ Marianas Rest ‘Again Into The Night’ Møl ‘Crush’ Resurrected ‘Sanity Is Lost’ Soen ‘Drifter’ Einar Solberg ‘Medulla’ Vicious Rumors ‘Abusement Park’ Victorius ‘Kingdom Of The Strong’ --- Bestens…