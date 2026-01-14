Brandaktuelles Videomaterial gibt es auch diese Woche - von unter anderem Battle Beast, Bullet, Bad Omens sowie einigen weiteren.

Hier geht's zur Übersicht dieser Woche: Bad Omens ‘Left For Good’ Battle Beast ‘Watch The Sky Fall’ Bullet ‘Keep Rolling’ Clawfinger ‘Big Brother’ Course Of Fate ‘Acolyte’ Fjørt ‘’43’ Full House Brew Crew ‘Free Fall’ Grayshift ‘Birdcage’ In Virtue ‘Karma Loop’ (feat. Charlotte Wessels) Lamb Of God ‘Parasocial Christ’ Lansdowne ‘Burn It Down’ Møl ‘Young’ N.Y.C. ‘Lyin Eyes’ Rezet ‘Together Apart’ Samurai Pizza Cats ‘City Of Gold’ Sierra Veins Ain’t No Woman Einar Solberg ‘Stella Mortua’ (feat. The Norwegian Radio Orchestra) Svalbard ‘If We Could Still Be Saved’ Wolfchant ‘Goddess Of Fire’ Worm ‘Necropalace’ Rob Zombie ‘Heathen Days’ --- Bestens…