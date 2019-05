View this post on Instagram

ATTENTION ALL…and particularly in the Phoenix area. My main beloved Warbird, along with @jayceerva one of kind hand painted bass; were stolen early Thursday morning from @akchin.pavilion in Phoenix. The pieces of shit that did this are suspected to be employed by @akchin.pavilion. local hands that were working Wednesday, our tour production day. Apparently, they waited around for all to leave, and made their way into the back of our semi to commit this felony. AGAIN..under the watch of @akchin.pavilion and their security. Karma is a fuckin bitch…