METAL HAMMER präsentiert: August Burns Red

It has been decided! We are very excited to announce the 10 Years of Constellations World Tour! VIP packages are available NOW at augustburnsred.vip! General on sale is Friday, March 15 at 10AM local time. 📹: @Jarrodalonge #ABRConstellations North America w/Silverstein & Silent Planet JUN 20: LANCASTER, PA – CHAMELEON CLUB JUN 21: BOSTON, MA – HOUSE OF BLUES JUN 22: SAYREVILLE, NJ – STARLAND BALLROOM JUN 23: MONTREAL, QC – M TELUS JUN 25: TORONTO, ON – REBEL JUN 26: DETROIT, MI – FILLMORE JUN 27: CLEVELAND, OH – AGORA BALLROOM JUN 28: CINCINNATI, OH – BOGARTS JUL 01: CHICAGO, IL – HOUSE OF BLUES JUL 02: MINNEAPOLIS, MN – SKYWAY THEATRE JUL 03: SAUGET, IL – POPS JUL 05: KANSAS CITY, MO – TRUMAN JUL 06: DENVER, CO – FILLMORE JUL 07: SALT LAKE CITY, UT – THE DEPOT JUL 09: EDMONTON, AB – UNION HALL JUL 10: CALGARY, AB – THE PALACE THEATRE JUL 11: VANCOUVER, BC – VOGUE THEATRE JUL 12: SPOKANE, WA – KNITTING FACTORY JUL 13: SEATTLE, WA – SHOWBOX SODO JUL 14: PORTLAND, OR – ROSELAND JUL 16: SACRAMENTO, CA – ACE OF SPADES JUL 17: SAN DIEGO, CA – HOUSE OF BLUES JUL 19: ANAHEIM, CA – HOUSE OF BLUES JUL 20: MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA – WARPED TOUR* JUL 21: LOS ANGELES, CA – THE WILTERN JUL 23: LAS VEGAS, NV – HOUSE OF BLUES JUL 24: PHOENIX, AZ – MARQUEE JUL 26: DALLAS, TX – HOUSE OF BLUES JUL 27: AUSTIN, TX – EMO’S EAST JUL 28: HOUSTON, TX – HOUSE OF BLUES JUL 30: TAMPA, FL – RITZ YBOR JUL 31: FT. LAUDERDALE – REVOLUTION AUG 01: ORLANDO, FL – HOUSE OF BLUES AUG 02: ATLANTA, GA – TABERNACLE AUG 03: NASHVILLE, TN – MARATHON MUSIC AUG 04: RALEIGH, NC – THE RITZ AUG 06: CHARLOTTE, NC – FILLMORE AUG 07: NORFOLK, VA – NORVA AUG 08: SILVER SPRING, MD – FILLMORE AUG 09: PHILADELPHIA, PA – FILLMORE AUG 10: PITTSBURGH, PA – ROXIAN THEATER AUG 11: NEW YORK, NY – PLAYSTATION THEATER *Warped Tour will not be a full Constellations set list