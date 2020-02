Musician Ozzy Osbourne, lead singer of British band Black Sabbath during concert of their world tour, "The Reunion Tour", in Porto Alegre, southern Brazil, on October 10, 2013. The band played oldies and songs from the new album "13". Photo: DONI MACIEL/FATO PRESS/ESTADAO CONTEUDO.

Foto: Mauro Boimel sv. All rights reserved.