„SLAYYEERRRR!!!“: Michael Amott würdigt HELL AWAITS

What a band, SLAYYEERRRR!!! Read somewhere that Slayer’s “Hell Awaits” record turns 35 years old today! 🤯 I think it’s pretty cool that I still have my vinyl copy I bought when it came out. I remember clearly dropping the needle on this for the first time at my parents house and the intro sounded so evil and menacing…I was extremely impressed. Fast forward a whole bunch of years to 2003 and my band Arch Enemy is on tour with Slayer with this original classic lineup – and they’re playing “At Dawn They Sleep”, “Necrophiliac” and “Hell Awaits” every night! Also, Kerry King showed me how to play the riffs in the title track correctly. Sometimes Metal dreams do come true, kids! 😜 #SLAYER #HELLAWAITS