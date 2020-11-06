System Of A Down veröffentlichen zwei neue Songs

System Of A Down

Es ist kaum zu glauben, aber wahr: Die hinsichtlich des künstlerischen und songwriterischen Vorgehens zerstrittenen System Of A Down haben neue Musik veröffentlicht. Leider kein komplettes Album, aber immerhin zwei Songs, die auf die Namen ‘Protect The Land’ and ‘Genocidal Humanoidz’ hören (Videos siehe unten). Die Motivation der Band mit armenischen Wurzeln dafür war, etwas zu tun, um auf den weiterhin schwelenden Konflikt zwischen Aserbaidschan und der Republik Arzach aufmerksam zu machen.

Initiator der neuen Stücke war Gitarrist Daron Malakian, der die anderen System Of A Down-Mitglieder anschrieb. „Ich habe in den Nachrichten gesagt: ‚Egal, was wir übereinander denken, egal, welche Angelegenheiten aus der Vergangenheit nachklingen, wir müssen sie beiseite legen, denn das hier ist größer als System Of A Down und größer als wir alle. Wir müssen etwas tun, um unserem Volk zu helfen.“ Sänger Serj Tankian fügt hinzu: „Die Aggression und Ungerechtigkeit, die gegen das armenische Volk im Arzach und Armenien durch Aserbaidschan und die Türkei verübt werden, ist eine Verletzung der Menschenrechte und ein Kriegsverbrechen.

Herzensangelegenheit

Jeder in System Of A Down begreift: Das ist ein existenzieller Kampf für unser Volk. Also ist das sehr persönlich für uns. Was wir gerade jetzt brauchen, ist, dass die Welt die Politik zur Seite legt und Armenien unterstützt, indem sie die Türkei und Aserbaidschan sanktionieren und die Republik Arzach anerkennen.“ Die Gruppe hat darüber hinaus noch ein ausführliches Statement auf Instagram veröffentlicht (siehe unten), in dem die Musiker im Detail die schlimme Lage in Arzach schildern und anprangern.

Geschrieben und produziert hat Daron Malakian die beiden neuen Tracks ‘Protect The Land’ and ‘Genocidal Humanoidz’ komplett im Alleingang. Wer System Of A Down in ihrer Sache unterstützen will, kann dies tun, indem er/sie die zwei frischen Lieder auf Bandcamp kauft. Die Einnahmen kommen dem Armenia Fund zugute.