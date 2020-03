Dave Mustaine covert Beatles-Klassiker mit seiner Tochter

View this post on Instagram

"Come together! Right now… QUARANTINE! Here’s a lil’ #MyMusicMoment with my dad, @davemustaine, someone who I’d never want to lose! THAT is why the Mustaine’s stay home. We hope you do too!🖤🏡 🧼 Wash your hands, 😷 practice social distancing, 😊 & stay healthy." #repost | @electramustaine "The @alzassociation has put together a great compilation of music featuring award-winning artists, from Sting to Anthony Hamilton to Joan Jett to bring us all “virtually together” during this time. Music is medicine! Visit alz.org/MusicMoments to listen and watch the artists’ storytelling videos. Remember…we’re #InThisTogether!!"