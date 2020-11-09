Nachdem Joe Biden die 20 Wahlmännerstimmen von Pennsylvania zugerechnet werden, wird der 77-Jährige bekanntlich der nächste, nunmehr 46. Präsident der Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika werden. Daran dürften auch die Klagen und erratischen Äußerungen von Donald Trump nichts mehr ändern. Im Internet verleihen daraufhin zahlreiche Rocker und Metaller ihrer Freude darüber Ausdruck.
Ex-Skid Row-Sänger Sabastian Bach zum Beispiel schrieb: „In den letzten vier Jahren habe ich das Wort Präsident nicht mit einem Namen danach gesagt. Nicht einmal ein Mal. Es fühlt sich glorreich an. Es ist wunderschön, die Worte ‚Präsident Biden‘ zu sagen. Danke für die Hoffnung für Rock’n’Roll!“ Amy Lee, ihres Zeichens Chefin von Evanescence, twitterte: „Niemand kann die Stimme des Volkes zum Schweigen bringen. Gott segne Amerika!“ Jay Jay French von Twisted Sister zitierte Trumps Spruch aus seiner TV-Show „The Apprentice“: „Amerika an Trump: Du bist gefeuert!“
Veränderung wird kommen
Halestorm-Frontfrau Lzzy Hale äußerte sich wortreich und meinte dabei unter anderem: „Jetzt haben wir eine Chance auf Frieden, eine Chance auf Fortschritt, eine Chance echte Veränderung herbeizuführen. Der Kampf ist also nicht vorbei. Es wird uns alle brauchen, unser Land und unsere Welt zu dem zu machen, was es immer sein sollte.“VICIOUS von Halestorm jetzt bei Amazon holen!
Nergal von Behemoth meldete sich ebenfalls zu Wort: „Ich habe die Verkündung von CNN gesehen, und es fühlt sich wie eine große verdammte Erleichterung an. Warum es es eine Erleichterung für einen polnischen Typen von der anderen Seite der Welt ist? Es ist ein Licht am Ende des Tunnels, dass die Ära der Querulanten, Opportunisten und notorischen Lügner vielleicht noch nicht beendet ist, aber doch entscheidend eingeschränkt. Veränderung in einem Land kann inspirieren und in einem anderem Land widerhallen, um Dinge voranzutrieben und eine ‚Revolution‘ zu starten. […] Polen ist als nächstes dran!“ Zahlreiche weitere Wortmeldungen findet ihr eingebettet unten.
In the immortal words of Twisted Sister “We’re not gonna take it anymore” What a beautiful display of humanity. Hope over Fear Love over Hate The Happy Tears The Honking of Horns out in the street. We The People showed up, and fought for our rights. Today we begin again with new eyes and new hearts. We have been to the bottom of the snake pit. We watched the ugliness of the world reveal itself. Now, we have a chance for peace, a chance for progress a chance to make real change. So the fight is not over… It’s going to take All of us to make this country and this world into what it should’ve always been. For too long we’ve been plagued by evil over petty differences and pretty lies. No more. The past is there as a lesson. We will learn from our History, fight for Now and keep our eyes forward toward the Future. We will continue to battle on the side of love, hope, equality and unity using the universal language of music and art, and begin the healing process. Let’s make this world more like the Rock Show. The Rock Show doesn’t care what gender you are, what skin color you have, your sexual orientation, what you do for a living, where you live, how you dress, your handicap, your failures or your achievements…We are All the same at the Rock Show! United as One! We’re in this together like Lipstick and Leather. I love you all. Dio Bless America 🇺🇸
Congratulations to President Elect Joe Biden and trailblazer Kamala Harris !!! It’s been hard for me to stay silent over the last few days, weeks, months, but I felt it would be wrong to interfere in even the smallest way in the politics of another country. But there is a part of me that will always be rooted in the USA – I love America and have felt profound pain watching its freedoms and decency being eroded. I can now finally speak up. I feel massive joy – I see this is a victory for the people by the people – and hopefully just in time to make it possible to start to heal the terrible damage that has been done to the American Nation and its standing in the World in recent times. I’m thrilled for my dear American friends, that they have taken this step to reclaim compassion, justice, truth, accountability, and dignity. I’m well aware that America is split as to whether Trump as a president was a Champ or a Chump. But what you guys will discover over the next few weeks is that the rest of the world was NOT split. The whole world, like me, is rejoicing with you at this moment – feeling that we are getting our best friend back – our friend America. Yes – I will pray for unity and decent debate, with some great Rebublicans sharing the work load in the new regime. And – Yes – at last – the United States of America can again be Champions of the World !!! Bri 💥💥💥💥 hmmm …. I just tried to ‘pin’ a nice comment from a Republican guy and deleted it by mistake. Damn ! Apologies – I don’t know how to undo this action. I gotta say thanks to many of you on this page who supported Trump but have cut me some slack. My prayers are for unity in the future – and I’ll do what I can to foster reconciliation and tolerance. It’s a New World – let’s make it a better one. Bri
Soooo?! This is it? I saw the CNN announcement and it feels like a big fuckin’ relief honestly. Why it is a relief for a Polish guy from the other side of the globe? I tell u right away: it’s a light in the end of a tunnel that MAYBE era of barrators, opportunists, notorious liers is not finished but will be significantly limited! Change in one country can inspire and resound in another to push things further and start a “revolution”. If the cause is right, people will follow eventually. But FIRST they MUST get up from their knees. I see a big parallel between the nature of Polish and American government and few others that do NOT appeal to my expectations. Poland’s next. FUCK THE SYSTEM coz the system ain’t working!🖕💪🤘
