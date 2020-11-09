System Of A Down-Frontmann Serj Tankian hat zugegeben, dass es ihn nervt, dass sein Bandkollege John Dolmayan dem anderen politischen Lager angehört.

Dass Serj Tankian und John Dolmayan von System Of A Down unterschiedlichen politischen Lagern angehören, dürfte in den vergangenen Monaten mehr als deutlich geworden sein. Nun hat sich Sänger Tankian erneut zu diesem Umstand geäußert. So findet er es in der Tat "frustrierend", dass sein Band-Kollege öffentlich seine Unterstützung für den erratisch agierenden US-Präsidenten Donald Trump äußert. Über Armenien einig In einem aktuellen Interview mit dem Forbes Magazine hat Serj Tankian über die derzeitige Krise in seiner kulturellen Heimat und der Republik Arzach gesprochen. Da Dolmayan ebenfalls armenische Wurzeln hat, kam die Sprache dabei auch auf die verschiedenen politischen Ansichten von…