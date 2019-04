View this post on Instagram

My good old friend is back in my studio again. Thanks to @dwdrums for making her pretty with all new edges and hardware.❤️ 🥁 🤟🏼#dw #drumworkshop #drums #hydrograd #stonesour #misfits #evansdrumheads #chewbacca #sabiancymbals (drum sizes : 2 X 24”/13”/16”/18”)