Toggle menu

Metal Hammer

 Search
Partner von Logo Welt
2

Jeff Beck stirbt im Alter von 78 Jahren

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 22: Jeff Beck performs during 'Stars Align Tour' at Chastain Park Amphitheater on August 22, 2018 in Atl
Jeff Beck auf der "Stars Align Tour" im Chastain Park Amphitheater am 22. August 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia
Foto: Getty Images, R. Diamond. All rights reserved.
von
Jeff Beck galt als einer der begabtesten und vielseitigsten Gitarristen der Rock-Geschichte. Die Musiklegende starb gestern im Alter von 78 Jahren.
teilen
twittern
mailen
teilen

auch interessant

Der US-amerikanische Rock- und Jazz-Gitarrist Jeff Beck ist am vergangenen Dienstag im Alter von 78 Jahren nach kurzer Krankheit gestorben. Laut Angaben der Familie sei eine „bakterielle Meningitis (Hirnhautentzündung – Anm. d. A.) der Auslöser für dessen plötzlichen Tod gewesen. „Seine Familie bittet um Privatsphäre, während sie diesen enormen Verlust verarbeitet“, heißt es zudem in dem Beitrag.

Die Trauer ist groß

Jeff Becks Tod löste eine rege Anteilnahme in den Sozialen Medien aus. Als einer der ersten Musikerkollegen reagierte Ozzy Osbourne auf die traurige Nachricht. „Ich kann nicht ausdrücken, wie traurig ich bin, von Jeff Becks Tod zu hören“, schrieb der Prince Of Darkness.  „Was für ein schrecklicher Verlust für seine Familie, Freunde und seine vielen Fans. Es war eine große Ehre, Jeff gekannt zu haben, und eine unglaubliche Ehre, ihn auf meinem neuesten Album PATIENT NUMBER 9 zu haben. Lang lebe Jeff Beck.“ Jeff spielt auf dem Song ‘A Thousand Shades’ Gitarre.

Der US-amerikanische Rolling Stone listete Jeff Beck auf seiner Liste der „100 besten Gitarristen aller Zeiten“ auf Platz 5. Ebenfalls ist er achtfacher Grammy-Preisträger und zweimaliges Mitglied in der Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame: Als Solokünstler und als Gitarrist von The Yardbirds (1965, 1966). Bei Letzteren trat er in große Fußstapfen. Sein Vorgänger an der Leadgitarre war dort Eric Clapton (1963-1965). Auf Jeff folgte schließlich Jimmy Page (1966-1968), der schließlich aus den Trümmern der Band Led Zeppelin formierte.

🛒  BLOW BY BLOW auf Amazon.de bestellen!

Jeff selbst gründete nach seinem Ausscheiden bei The Yardbirds die Jeff Beck Group mit Rod Stewart (Faces) am Gesang und Ron Wood (The Rolling Stones, Faces) am Bass. Das Schaffen der Band gilt als wegweisend für den Hard Rock. Die Musikwelt trauert um eine ihrer größten Ikonen. Rock in Peace, Jeff!

Diese Musiker nahmen Abschied:


Bestens informiert über dieses und alle weiteren wichtigen Themen im Metal bleibt ihr außerdem mit unserem Newsletter. Einmal pro Woche flattert euch übersichtlich sortiert ein Update ins Postfach. Einfach anmelden, damit euch auch sicher nichts entgeht.

teilen
twittern
mailen
teilen

Themen

die 100 besten Gitarristen aller Zeiten Eric Clapton Faces Grammy Hard Rock Jazz Jeff Beck Jeff Beck Group Jimmy Page Rock Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Ron Wood Soziale Medien The Rolling Stones The Yardbirds Tod
Rex Brown: Anselmo nicht für Tod von Dimebag verantwortlich
Dimebag Darrell und Phil Anselmo verstanden sich 1991 bei den Foundation Awards noch ziemlich gut
Als Vinnie Paul († 2018) noch lebte, hegte er einen Groll gegen Phil Anselmo, weil dieser einst einen bösen Satz über Dimebag Darrell gesagt hat.
Pantera-Bassist Rex Brown ist neulich in einem Interview mit Gibson TV auf das zerrüttete Verhältnis von Vinnie Paul und Phil Anselmo eingegangen. Vinnie machte Phil offenbar mit für den Tod seines Bruders Dimebag Darrell verantwortlich, der am 8. Dezember 2004 während eines Gigs der Pantera-Nachfolge-Band Damageplan von einem schizophrenen Mann erschossen wurde. Das hält Rex Brown wiederum für Quatsch. Abwegig "Vinnie wollte nichts mit Phil zu tun haben -- Punkt", erinnert sich Brown. "Er dachte, das wäre der Grund dafür, warum sein Bruder tot ist. Dem stimme ich nicht zu. Ich denke, das war ein Spinner, der sich schon zuvor…
Weiterlesen
Zur Startseite