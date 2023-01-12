Jeff Beck stirbt im Alter von 78 Jahren

Der US-amerikanische Rock- und Jazz-Gitarrist Jeff Beck ist am vergangenen Dienstag im Alter von 78 Jahren nach kurzer Krankheit gestorben. Laut Angaben der Familie sei eine „bakterielle Meningitis (Hirnhautentzündung – Anm. d. A.)“ der Auslöser für dessen plötzlichen Tod gewesen. „Seine Familie bittet um Privatsphäre, während sie diesen enormen Verlust verarbeitet“, heißt es zudem in dem Beitrag.

On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss. pic.twitter.com/4dvt5aGzlv — Jeff Beck (@jeffbeckmusic) January 11, 2023

Die Trauer ist groß

Empfehlung der Redaktion Ozzy über seine Gesundheit: „Es ist echt furchtbar.“ Heavy Metal Ozzy Osbourne hat zurzeit wirklich keinen Spaß, wie der 74-jährige Heavy Metal-Veteran in einem aktuellen Interview mitteilt. Jeff Becks Tod löste eine rege Anteilnahme in den Sozialen Medien aus. Als einer der ersten Musikerkollegen reagierte Ozzy Osbourne auf die traurige Nachricht. „Ich kann nicht ausdrücken, wie traurig ich bin, von Jeff Becks Tod zu hören“, schrieb der Prince Of Darkness. „Was für ein schrecklicher Verlust für seine Familie, Freunde und seine vielen Fans. Es war eine große Ehre, Jeff gekannt zu haben, und eine unglaubliche Ehre, ihn auf meinem neuesten Album PATIENT NUMBER 9 zu haben. Lang lebe Jeff Beck.“ Jeff spielt auf dem Song ‘A Thousand Shades’ Gitarre.

Der US-amerikanische Rolling Stone listete Jeff Beck auf seiner Liste der „100 besten Gitarristen aller Zeiten“ auf Platz 5. Ebenfalls ist er achtfacher Grammy-Preisträger und zweimaliges Mitglied in der Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame: Als Solokünstler und als Gitarrist von The Yardbirds (1965, 1966). Bei Letzteren trat er in große Fußstapfen. Sein Vorgänger an der Leadgitarre war dort Eric Clapton (1963-1965). Auf Jeff folgte schließlich Jimmy Page (1966-1968), der schließlich aus den Trümmern der Band Led Zeppelin formierte.

Jeff selbst gründete nach seinem Ausscheiden bei The Yardbirds die Jeff Beck Group mit Rod Stewart (Faces) am Gesang und Ron Wood (The Rolling Stones, Faces) am Bass. Das Schaffen der Band gilt als wegweisend für den Hard Rock. Die Musikwelt trauert um eine ihrer größten Ikonen. Rock in Peace, Jeff!

Diese Musiker nahmen Abschied:

The six stringed Warrior is no longer here for us to admire the spell he could weave around our mortal emotions. Jeff could channel music from the ethereal. — Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) January 11, 2023

With the death of Jeff Beck we have lost a wonderful man and one of the greatest guitar players in the world. We will all miss him so much. pic.twitter.com/u8DYQrLNB7 — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) January 11, 2023

WOW. What awful news. Jeff Beck, one of the all time guitar masters has died. From The Yardbirds and The Jeff Beck Group on, he blazed a trail impossible to follow. Play on now and forever. @jeffbeckmusic pic.twitter.com/8LVeq47wxx — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) January 11, 2023

Heartbreaking news to report the late, great Jeff Back has sadly passed. No one played guitar like Jeff. Please get ahold of the first two Jeff Beck Group albums and behold greatness. RIP. pic.twitter.com/3qnPOCyhUj — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) January 11, 2023

Oh, My Heart…RIP, Jeff…I miss you already…💔💔💔💔💔 Jeff Beck, Guitar Virtuoso and Blues-Rock Innovator, Dead at 78 – Rolling Stone https://t.co/oJ2O1vqbDk — David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) January 11, 2023

Truly at a loss for words, another hero/pioneer/trailblazer leaves us….RIP to the true legend, the Guv’nor, Jeff Beck!! @jeffbeckmusic pic.twitter.com/ugnPEQJ3KC — Jeff Scott Soto (@jeffscottsoto) January 11, 2023

Absolutely stunned to hear of the passing of @jeffbeckmusic One of the Greatest Of All Time! 🐐 His groundbreaking style created some of my favorite fusion albums like There & Back and Blow By Blow…and his Live at Ronnie Scott’s DVD is an absolute master class 🙌 #RIPJeffBeck pic.twitter.com/ThHUvH0ibf — Mike Portnoy 🤘 (@MikePortnoy) January 11, 2023

🙏Now Jeff has gone, I feel like one of my band of brothers has left this world, and I’m going to dearly miss him. I’m sending much sympathy to Sandra, his family, and all who loved him. I want to thank him for all our early days together in Jeff Beck Group, conquering America. pic.twitter.com/UareDAdtZ9 — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) January 11, 2023

RIP Jeff Beck. I’m so sad 😞 # — Mick Mars (@mrmickmars) January 11, 2023

Jeff Beck was on another planet . He took me and Ronnie Wood to the USA in the late 60s in his band the Jeff Beck Group

and we haven’t looked back since . pic.twitter.com/uS7bbWsHgW — Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) January 11, 2023

