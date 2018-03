'Mind Over Matter' trailer

'Mind Over Matter'A young man with cerebral palsy overcomes a paralyzed left hand, bullies, and stereotypes, dreaming of becoming a rock guitarist even while told he will never succeed. His dreams become reality as he leads his own band, inspired by the band Korn to express himself through music.Winner of the ‘Best Cinematography’, ‘Best Screenwriting’ and ‘Audience' awards at the 2017 DOC LA. Los Angeles Documentary Film Festival.New York Premiere: 5 screenings in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Staten Island and Long Island March 10-14th 2018 at the 10th annual ReelAbilities Film Festival: New York.http://reelabilities.org/newyork/film/mind-over-matter/

