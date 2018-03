Limp Bizkit: Fred Durst dreht Stalker-Film mit John Travolta

Follow @moosemovie for updates and behind the scenes from my new film Moose starting John Travolta, Devon Sawa, and Ana Golja. This is the proper synopsis. Not sure who got the story mixed up in the press, but here it is. It’s been 10 years in the making and now it’s finally coming to life. Me and my partner David Bekerman wrote it. I’m directing. Cannot wait for you to see it. I’ll @moosemovie updated to keep you in the loop.

