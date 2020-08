View this post on Instagram

I met Frankie Banali when Poison and Quiet Riot did a small tour together in 1986. Frankie was by far the coolest rockstar I had ever met at that point. We stayed friends since then. Frankie was the epitome of being a straight shooter, but a super nice person all at the same time. When Frankie and Regina reached out to me because they knew I went through my own battle, I hooked them up with my Doctors right away. At that time they had no trials outstanding that they they felt was better than the options he was being offered at the time. Frankie battled like a banshee, but the beast was relentless. I never got that pasta recipe, Frankie. Damn you! Love always my brother… . . #frankiebanali #rikkirockett #quietriot #poison