Vierjährige weint wegen Slayer-Konzertverbots

Carrie McFall, she's VERY cross with me right now😂😂😂 she's not even as big a Slayer fan as I am!! She's only heard a couple guitar solos here n there while I'm working in the shop, she only likes them cuz I like them. But yeah, she's mad at me😂😂😂😂💞💖💓💓💗💖💖#futureMetalHead

Posted by Hugh Jaynus on Donnerstag, 8. März 2018