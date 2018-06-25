Vinnie Paul: Erinnerungen und Tribute an den verstorbenen Drummer

Nach dem unerwarteten Tod von Vinnie Paul, der am 22.6.2018 im Schlaf an einem Herzinfarkt verschied, ist die Trauer in der Metal-Welt groß. Vinnie hatte gerade erst die Aufnahmen für das sechste Hellyeah-Album eingetrommelt.

Weiterlesen Ehemaliger Pantera-Schlagzeuger Vinnie Paul verstorben Vinnie Paul Abbott ist gestorben – der ehemalige Pantera-Schlagzeuger war 54 Jahre alt. Er erlitt im Schlaf einen schweren Herzinfarkt. Bei den restlichen Band-Mitgliedern würden Trauer, Schock, Bestürzung, Wut und Verzweiflung herrschen, so Hellyeah-Gitarrist Tom Maxwell: „Umarmt eure Liebsten und passt auf sie auf. Vinnie ist und wird geliebt wie auch vermisst, aber seine Musik wird für immer leben.“

Zwischen den ehemaligen Pantera-Genossen Paul und Phil Anselmo herrschte zwar seit Jahren nicht mehr das beste Verhältnis (sie sprachen nicht mehr miteinander), dennoch postete Anselmo auf Instagram seine Anteilnahme:

Der ehemalige Pantera-Bassist Rex Brown hingegen widmete Vinnie Paul einige Worte: „Die letzten Tage waren sehr schwierig und schmerzhaft. Ich brauche etwas Zeit, um das alles zu verarbeiten. Ruhe in Frieden, mein Bruder Vinnie!“

The last few days have been very difficult & painful. At this time, I need more time to process my feelings. Thank you… Gepostet von Rex Brown am Sonntag, 24. Juni 2018

Beim Sweetwater Gearfest in Fort Wayne, Indiana, das am Wochenende stattfand, performten Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper) und Nick Bowcott (Grim Reaper) eine Cover-Version von Panteras ‘Walk’:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OCTmTH1opVw Video can’t be loaded: Nita Strauss – Vinnie Paul tribute live at Sweetwater – Pantera Walk (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OCTmTH1opVw)

King Diamond postete ein Foto, auf dem Vinnie Paul mit typischer King Diamond-Gesichtsbemalung, an den Drums sitzend, zu sehen ist. „Als ich 1992 nach Dallas zog, waren Vinnie und Pantera die ersten, die mich mit offen Armen empfangen haben.

Wir hatten so viel Spaß miteinander, das war eine großartige Zeit. Ich werde dich vermissen, mein Freund. Ruhe in Frieden. Dimebag wartet auf dich.“

So sad, what a loss. Another true metalhead has left us way too soon.Vinnie and Pantera were some of the first people… Gepostet von King Diamond am Samstag, 23. Juni 2018

Korn-Gitarrist Brian „Head“ Welch erinnert sich an viele Begegnungen mit Vinnie Paul: „Wir haben einen weiteren Freund verloren. Ich verstehe nicht, was gerade passiert. Die Musikwelt wurde wegen so vieler verfrühter Tode in den letzten Jahren komplett aufgewühlt. Das ist schrecklich.

Vinnie Paul war definitiv die netteste lebende Legende, die ich jemals getroffen habe. Er musste so viele Tragödien durchstehen, aber hatte immer noch so viel Liebe und Positivität in sich.

Hellyeah sind gerade mit Korn und Heaven Shall Burn in Europa auf Tour. Wir haben ein paar Hintergrund-Eindrücke von Vinnie Paul für euch! In den letzten paar Jahren überraschte er Korn mit einigen coolen Geschenken. Kurz nachdem wir in Dallas von der Bühne gegangen waren, fanden wir in unserer Umkleidekabine eine donnernd laute, brandneue Stereoanlage vor – mit Grüßen von Vinnie.

Und während unserer gemeinsamem Europatournee mit Hellyeah überraschte Vinnie unseren Bassisten Fieldy mit einem neuen Viersaiter – signiert von Paul McCartney! Solch ein Mensch war Vinnie.

Vinnie, du warst einzigartig und wirst von unzähligen Leuten so sehr vermisst werden. Lieber Gott, bring Vinnie wieder mit seinem Bruder zusammen und stehe seiner Familie bei in diesen traurigen Tagen.“

Auch Schlagzeuglegende Mike Portnoy hat gute Erinnerungen an Vinnie: In einem Radio-Interview am Samstag erläuterte er dessen Status. „Er war immer großartig. Es gab die erste Welle der Thrash-Drummer mit Dave Lombardo, Charlie Benante und Lars Ulrich.

Doch dann kam Vinnie Paul. Er war das nächste Level, die nächste Generation. Das Schlagzeugspiel auf VULGAR DISPLAY OF POWER und FAR BEYOND DRIVEN war der neue Maßstab.“

FUCK!!! Just waking up here in Belgium to the news of Vinnie Paul…I’m in total shock…Heaven just got a little crazier with the Abbott Bros back together again…RIP Bro 😢 Gepostet von Mike Portnoy am Samstag, 23. Juni 2018

Jason Bonham und seine Band Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience widmeten Vinnie bei ihrem Auftritt in Camden, New Jersey, den Song ‚Stairway To Heaven‘:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ScZCMh4aNrs Video can’t be loaded: „Jason Dedicates Stairway To Heaven to Vinnie Paul“ Jason Bonham@Camden, NJ 6/23/18 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ScZCMh4aNrs)

Weitere Reaktionen aus der Rock- und Metal-Welt:

Thank you for all the good times, Vinnie…your incredible hospitality and warm vibe was infectious and inspiring. Here’s to another shot of Crown Royal and a next level game of air hockey down the road! RIP, brother. Much love. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ehNXoO88jY — Lars Ulrich (@larsulrich) June 23, 2018

So sad to hear about the passing of Vinnie Paul. We met when JY and I joined him on Eddie Trunk’s “That Metal Show” on… Gepostet von Styx am Samstag, 23. Juni 2018

We miss you and we love you. Rest easy Vinnie Paul. 📸 @britt_bowman @ Graspop Metal Meeting Gepostet von Volbeat am Samstag, 23. Juni 2018

Vinnie…..to the man with the slickest kicks and the best vibe ALWAYS. You inspired us all, not only with your music, but with your love and hospitality. You were one in a million, and will be missed… pic.twitter.com/CTa5rWClJl — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) June 23, 2018

I remember how excited ‘The Rev’ was when he first met you in Dallas after a show in the early 2000’s. You grabbed him… Gepostet von Avenged Sevenfold am Samstag, 23. Juni 2018

Vinnie has been at nearly every birthday bash in Cabo from the beginning. I was at the cantina in Cabo late last night when I got the news. It sure is hard to believe. Great drummer, great guy and a great friend. Very sad.https://t.co/ieHMsqi8rw — Sammy Hagar (@sammyhagar) June 23, 2018

So sad and heartbroken to hear of the death of my good friend Vinnie Paul. A great friend, human being, and incredible drummer. R.I.P. brother. Gepostet von Mad Anthony's Cafe am Samstag, 23. Juni 2018

https://www.youtube.com/watch?reload=9&v=sUM4mVcASvE Video can’t be loaded: Poison – Ride The Wind (Dedicated to Vinnie Paul) LIVE @ PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel NJ 6/23/18 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?reload=9&v=sUM4mVcASvE)

Tragic news about Vinnie Paul today. He was one of the warmest people I knew. A truly good & fun friend. We're going to miss you more than you could possibly have known. RIP buddy. https://t.co/yQqruY4tio — Slash (@Slash) June 23, 2018

RIP Vinnie Paul. Friend. Humorist. Badass drummer. All-around good man. Condolences to the family. You will be missed bro… — Duff McKagan (@DuffMcKagan) June 23, 2018

May 20th was the last time I texted with my bro, Vinnie Paul. His Vegas Golden Knights had just eliminated my NHL… Gepostet von Chris Jericho am Samstag, 23. Juni 2018