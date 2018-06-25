Toggle menu

Vinnie Paul: Erinnerungen und Tribute an den verstorbenen Drummer

METAL HAMMER Award Show 2012METAL HAMMER Award Show 2012
METAL HAMMER Award Show 2012 Maximum Metal: Vinnie Paul
Foto: Christin Kersten. All rights reserved.
von
Nach dem unerwarteten Tod von Pantera- und Hellyeah-Schlagzeuger Vinnie Paul erinnern sich etliche Bands, Musiker und Freunde an den großherzigen, stets positiven Schlagzeuger.
Nach dem unerwarteten Tod von Vinnie Paul, der am 22.6.2018 im Schlaf an einem Herzinfarkt verschied, ist die Trauer in der Metal-Welt groß. Vinnie hatte gerade erst die Aufnahmen für das sechste Hellyeah-Album eingetrommelt.

Bei den restlichen Band-Mitgliedern würden Trauer, Schock, Bestürzung, Wut und Verzweiflung herrschen, so Hellyeah-Gitarrist Tom Maxwell: „Umarmt eure Liebsten und passt auf sie auf. Vinnie ist und wird geliebt wie auch vermisst, aber seine Musik wird für immer leben.“

Zwischen den ehemaligen Pantera-Genossen Paul und Phil Anselmo herrschte zwar seit Jahren nicht mehr das beste Verhältnis (sie sprachen nicht mehr miteinander), dennoch postete Anselmo auf Instagram seine Anteilnahme:

Der ehemalige Pantera-Bassist Rex Brown hingegen widmete Vinnie Paul einige Worte: „Die letzten Tage waren sehr schwierig und schmerzhaft. Ich brauche etwas Zeit, um das alles zu verarbeiten. Ruhe in Frieden, mein Bruder Vinnie!“

The last few days have been very difficult & painful. At this time, I need more time to process my feelings. Thank you…

Gepostet von Rex Brown am Sonntag, 24. Juni 2018

Beim Sweetwater Gearfest in Fort Wayne, Indiana, das am Wochenende stattfand, performten Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper) und Nick Bowcott (Grim Reaper) eine Cover-Version von Panteras ‘Walk’:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OCTmTH1opVw

 

King Diamond postete ein Foto, auf dem Vinnie Paul mit typischer King Diamond-Gesichtsbemalung, an den Drums sitzend, zu sehen ist. „Als ich 1992 nach Dallas zog, waren Vinnie und Pantera die ersten, die mich mit offen Armen empfangen haben.

Wir hatten so viel Spaß miteinander, das war eine großartige Zeit. Ich werde dich vermissen, mein Freund. Ruhe in Frieden. Dimebag wartet auf dich.“

So sad, what a loss. Another true metalhead has left us way too soon.Vinnie and Pantera were some of the first people…

Gepostet von King Diamond am Samstag, 23. Juni 2018

Korn-Gitarrist Brian „Head“ Welch erinnert sich an viele Begegnungen mit Vinnie Paul: „Wir haben einen weiteren Freund verloren. Ich verstehe nicht, was gerade passiert. Die Musikwelt wurde wegen so vieler verfrühter Tode in den letzten Jahren komplett aufgewühlt. Das ist schrecklich.

Vinnie Paul war definitiv die netteste lebende Legende, die ich jemals getroffen habe. Er musste so viele Tragödien durchstehen, aber hatte immer noch so viel Liebe und Positivität in sich.

In den letzten paar Jahren überraschte er Korn mit einigen coolen Geschenken. Kurz nachdem wir in Dallas von der Bühne gegangen waren, fanden wir in unserer Umkleidekabine eine donnernd laute, brandneue Stereoanlage vor – mit Grüßen von Vinnie.

Und während unserer gemeinsamem Europatournee mit Hellyeah überraschte Vinnie unseren Bassisten Fieldy mit einem neuen Viersaiter – signiert von Paul McCartney! Solch ein Mensch war Vinnie.

Vinnie, du warst einzigartig und wirst von unzähligen Leuten so sehr vermisst werden. Lieber Gott, bring Vinnie wieder mit seinem Bruder zusammen und stehe seiner Familie bei in diesen traurigen Tagen.“

My God, we have lost another friend. I don't understand what is happening. The music world has been completely shaken by too many pre-mature deaths the last few years, its horrible. Vinnie Paul was definitely the kindest living legend I've ever met. He endured so much tragedy, yet still had so much more love and positivity. Truly a kind soul with such a giving heart. Just in the last couple years he surprised Korn with some cool gifts. Right after we walked off stage in Dallas we were shocked to find a brand new thundering loud stereo blaring music in our dressing room as we walked in – compliments of Vinnie Paul. And on our European tour with HELLYEAH Vinnie surprised Fieldy with a brand new bass… signed by Paul McCartney. That's the type of person he was. Vinnie, you were one-of-a-kind and will be so missed by countless people. God, let your unconditional love and mercy bring Vinnie Paul back together with his brother, and be with his family through this devastating loss. https://www.billboard.com/articles/news/obituary/8462386/vinnie-paul-dead-pantera-damageplan-hellyeah

A post shared by Brian Welch (@brianheadwelch) on

Auch Schlagzeuglegende Mike Portnoy hat gute Erinnerungen an Vinnie: In einem Radio-Interview am Samstag erläuterte er dessen Status. „Er war immer großartig. Es gab die erste Welle der Thrash-Drummer mit Dave Lombardo, Charlie Benante und Lars Ulrich.

Doch dann kam Vinnie Paul. Er war das nächste Level, die nächste Generation. Das Schlagzeugspiel auf VULGAR DISPLAY OF POWER und FAR BEYOND DRIVEN war der neue Maßstab.“

FUCK!!! Just waking up here in Belgium to the news of Vinnie Paul…I’m in total shock…Heaven just got a little crazier with the Abbott Bros back together again…RIP Bro 😢

Gepostet von Mike Portnoy am Samstag, 23. Juni 2018

Jason Bonham und seine Band Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience widmeten Vinnie bei ihrem Auftritt in Camden, New Jersey, den Song ‚Stairway To Heaven‘:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ScZCMh4aNrs

Weitere Reaktionen aus der Rock- und Metal-Welt:

So sad to hear about the passing of Vinnie Paul. We met when JY and I joined him on Eddie Trunk’s “That Metal Show” on…

Gepostet von Styx am Samstag, 23. Juni 2018

We miss you and we love you. Rest easy Vinnie Paul. 📸 @britt_bowman @ Graspop Metal Meeting

Gepostet von Volbeat am Samstag, 23. Juni 2018

I remember how excited ‘The Rev’ was when he first met you in Dallas after a show in the early 2000’s. You grabbed him…

Gepostet von Avenged Sevenfold am Samstag, 23. Juni 2018

So sad and heartbroken to hear of the death of my good friend Vinnie Paul. A great friend, human being, and incredible drummer. R.I.P. brother.

Gepostet von Mad Anthony's Cafe am Samstag, 23. Juni 2018

https://www.youtube.com/watch?reload=9&v=sUM4mVcASvE

 

May 20th was the last time I texted with my bro, Vinnie Paul. His Vegas Golden Knights had just eliminated my NHL…

Gepostet von Chris Jericho am Samstag, 23. Juni 2018

GOD BLESS VINNIE PAUL – 1964-2O18 – FATHER VINNIE,Your Compassion for Others & Your Love of seeing everyone around you…

Gepostet von Zakk Wylde am Samstag, 23. Juni 2018

Very sad news this evening. This man always treated me & the guys in my band like family, from the very first time we ever met him with his brother at a Damageplan gig in Texas– whether backstage at a show, on his crazy tour bus, at his club, at his house, he was always a gracious host to us. He just wanted people around him to be happy. I didn’t see Vinnie much the last time we played a gig together because I heard he was in a very foul mood– this was highly unusual for him. Why was he in a foul mood? Because we were playing a big festival in Chicago, he had bought a TON OF FOOD to grill in the parking lot for everyone (as usual), & the fire marshall came and shut him down before he could start the bar-b-que. That’s the type of dude he was– he just wanted to make sure people were having a good time, & he took steps to make that happen. He also did me a very solid favor when I was in some very serious legal trouble a while back by writing a detailed letter to a judge explaining what had happened to his brother & the need for good stage security– that wasn’t an easy thing for him to do, but he did it anyway because he was a true friend and knew I needed some help– I’ll never forget that, & I made sure he knew I appreciated it. He also never minded when I got in his face with my camera– I took this photo with a 50mm fixed lens at a festival we were playing with Hellyeah in Iowa in 2016– that means I was basically inside his drum kit. When he saw me poking my head in there, he just turned, flashed me this grin, & kept on rocking. I love this photo– Big Vin smiling and doing what he did best. Rest In Peace, Vinnie Paul. You’ll be missed. BIG LOVE.

A post shared by D. Randall Blythe (@drandallblythe) on

