Nach dem unerwarteten Tod von Vinnie Paul, der am 22.6.2018 im Schlaf an einem Herzinfarkt verschied, ist die Trauer in der Metal-Welt groß. Vinnie hatte gerade erst die Aufnahmen für das sechste Hellyeah-Album eingetrommelt.
Bei den restlichen Band-Mitgliedern würden Trauer, Schock, Bestürzung, Wut und Verzweiflung herrschen, so Hellyeah-Gitarrist Tom Maxwell: „Umarmt eure Liebsten und passt auf sie auf. Vinnie ist und wird geliebt wie auch vermisst, aber seine Musik wird für immer leben.“
Zwischen den ehemaligen Pantera-Genossen Paul und Phil Anselmo herrschte zwar seit Jahren nicht mehr das beste Verhältnis (sie sprachen nicht mehr miteinander), dennoch postete Anselmo auf Instagram seine Anteilnahme:
Der ehemalige Pantera-Bassist Rex Brown hingegen widmete Vinnie Paul einige Worte: „Die letzten Tage waren sehr schwierig und schmerzhaft. Ich brauche etwas Zeit, um das alles zu verarbeiten. Ruhe in Frieden, mein Bruder Vinnie!“
The last few days have been very difficult & painful. At this time, I need more time to process my feelings. Thank you…
Gepostet von Rex Brown am Sonntag, 24. Juni 2018
Beim Sweetwater Gearfest in Fort Wayne, Indiana, das am Wochenende stattfand, performten Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper) und Nick Bowcott (Grim Reaper) eine Cover-Version von Panteras ‘Walk’:
King Diamond postete ein Foto, auf dem Vinnie Paul mit typischer King Diamond-Gesichtsbemalung, an den Drums sitzend, zu sehen ist. „Als ich 1992 nach Dallas zog, waren Vinnie und Pantera die ersten, die mich mit offen Armen empfangen haben.
Wir hatten so viel Spaß miteinander, das war eine großartige Zeit. Ich werde dich vermissen, mein Freund. Ruhe in Frieden. Dimebag wartet auf dich.“
So sad, what a loss. Another true metalhead has left us way too soon.Vinnie and Pantera were some of the first people…
Gepostet von King Diamond am Samstag, 23. Juni 2018
Korn-Gitarrist Brian „Head“ Welch erinnert sich an viele Begegnungen mit Vinnie Paul: „Wir haben einen weiteren Freund verloren. Ich verstehe nicht, was gerade passiert. Die Musikwelt wurde wegen so vieler verfrühter Tode in den letzten Jahren komplett aufgewühlt. Das ist schrecklich.
Vinnie Paul war definitiv die netteste lebende Legende, die ich jemals getroffen habe. Er musste so viele Tragödien durchstehen, aber hatte immer noch so viel Liebe und Positivität in sich.
In den letzten paar Jahren überraschte er Korn mit einigen coolen Geschenken. Kurz nachdem wir in Dallas von der Bühne gegangen waren, fanden wir in unserer Umkleidekabine eine donnernd laute, brandneue Stereoanlage vor – mit Grüßen von Vinnie.
Und während unserer gemeinsamem Europatournee mit Hellyeah überraschte Vinnie unseren Bassisten Fieldy mit einem neuen Viersaiter – signiert von Paul McCartney! Solch ein Mensch war Vinnie.
Vinnie, du warst einzigartig und wirst von unzähligen Leuten so sehr vermisst werden. Lieber Gott, bring Vinnie wieder mit seinem Bruder zusammen und stehe seiner Familie bei in diesen traurigen Tagen.“
My God, we have lost another friend. I don't understand what is happening. The music world has been completely shaken by too many pre-mature deaths the last few years, its horrible. Vinnie Paul was definitely the kindest living legend I've ever met. He endured so much tragedy, yet still had so much more love and positivity. Truly a kind soul with such a giving heart. Just in the last couple years he surprised Korn with some cool gifts. Right after we walked off stage in Dallas we were shocked to find a brand new thundering loud stereo blaring music in our dressing room as we walked in – compliments of Vinnie Paul. And on our European tour with HELLYEAH Vinnie surprised Fieldy with a brand new bass… signed by Paul McCartney. That's the type of person he was. Vinnie, you were one-of-a-kind and will be so missed by countless people. God, let your unconditional love and mercy bring Vinnie Paul back together with his brother, and be with his family through this devastating loss. https://www.billboard.com/articles/news/obituary/8462386/vinnie-paul-dead-pantera-damageplan-hellyeah
Auch Schlagzeuglegende Mike Portnoy hat gute Erinnerungen an Vinnie: In einem Radio-Interview am Samstag erläuterte er dessen Status. „Er war immer großartig. Es gab die erste Welle der Thrash-Drummer mit Dave Lombardo, Charlie Benante und Lars Ulrich.
Doch dann kam Vinnie Paul. Er war das nächste Level, die nächste Generation. Das Schlagzeugspiel auf VULGAR DISPLAY OF POWER und FAR BEYOND DRIVEN war der neue Maßstab.“
FUCK!!! Just waking up here in Belgium to the news of Vinnie Paul…I’m in total shock…Heaven just got a little crazier with the Abbott Bros back together again…RIP Bro 😢
Gepostet von Mike Portnoy am Samstag, 23. Juni 2018
Jason Bonham und seine Band Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience widmeten Vinnie bei ihrem Auftritt in Camden, New Jersey, den Song ‚Stairway To Heaven‘:
Weitere Reaktionen aus der Rock- und Metal-Welt:
Thank you for all the good times, Vinnie…your incredible hospitality and warm vibe was infectious and inspiring. Here’s to another shot of Crown Royal and a next level game of air hockey down the road! RIP, brother. Much love. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ehNXoO88jY
— Lars Ulrich (@larsulrich) June 23, 2018
So sad to hear about the passing of Vinnie Paul. We met when JY and I joined him on Eddie Trunk’s “That Metal Show” on…
Gepostet von Styx am Samstag, 23. Juni 2018
We miss you and we love you. Rest easy Vinnie Paul. 📸 @britt_bowman @ Graspop Metal Meeting
Gepostet von Volbeat am Samstag, 23. Juni 2018
Another moving tribute to mr. Vinnie Paul by @VOLBEAT on stage with the song "Goodbye Forever" at @GraspopMetal #GMM18 #RIPVinniePaul pic.twitter.com/l2SziZ0eNS
— Giordy Loddo 🤘 (@GiordyLoddo) June 23, 2018
Vinnie…..to the man with the slickest kicks and the best vibe ALWAYS. You inspired us all, not only with your music, but with your love and hospitality. You were one in a million, and will be missed… pic.twitter.com/CTa5rWClJl
— Foo Fighters (@foofighters) June 23, 2018
My heart is broken. Vinnie you were one of the first Rockstars I ever met, you sang “It’s Not You”to me in Texas before it was even a thing. You gave me my first strip club experience and made sure one of the girls danced to “I Get Off”. Not only were you an influence and a supporter of my band but you were such a good friend, always there with a smile, and a blacktooth grin. You always found your way into our life over the years, and we ‘d always pick up right where we left off. You were greatly loved and will always be a part of the Halestorm family! Say hello to your brother for us…and teach them angels to fuckin’ rock! Til next time my brother!
I remember how excited ‘The Rev’ was when he first met you in Dallas after a show in the early 2000’s. You grabbed him…
Gepostet von Avenged Sevenfold am Samstag, 23. Juni 2018
Vinnie has been at nearly every birthday bash in Cabo from the beginning. I was at the cantina in Cabo late last night when I got the news. It sure is hard to believe. Great drummer, great guy and a great friend. Very sad.https://t.co/ieHMsqi8rw
— Sammy Hagar (@sammyhagar) June 23, 2018
So sad and heartbroken to hear of the death of my good friend Vinnie Paul. A great friend, human being, and incredible drummer. R.I.P. brother.
Gepostet von Mad Anthony's Cafe am Samstag, 23. Juni 2018
Tragic news about Vinnie Paul today. He was one of the warmest people I knew. A truly good & fun friend. We're going to miss you more than you could possibly have known. RIP buddy. https://t.co/yQqruY4tio
— Slash (@Slash) June 23, 2018
RIP Vinnie Paul. Friend. Humorist. Badass drummer. All-around good man. Condolences to the family. You will be missed bro…
— Duff McKagan (@DuffMcKagan) June 23, 2018
May 20th was the last time I texted with my bro, Vinnie Paul. His Vegas Golden Knights had just eliminated my NHL…
Gepostet von Chris Jericho am Samstag, 23. Juni 2018
GOD BLESS VINNIE PAUL – 1964-2O18 – FATHER VINNIE,Your Compassion for Others & Your Love of seeing everyone around you…
Gepostet von Zakk Wylde am Samstag, 23. Juni 2018
Very sad news this evening. This man always treated me & the guys in my band like family, from the very first time we ever met him with his brother at a Damageplan gig in Texas– whether backstage at a show, on his crazy tour bus, at his club, at his house, he was always a gracious host to us. He just wanted people around him to be happy. I didn’t see Vinnie much the last time we played a gig together because I heard he was in a very foul mood– this was highly unusual for him. Why was he in a foul mood? Because we were playing a big festival in Chicago, he had bought a TON OF FOOD to grill in the parking lot for everyone (as usual), & the fire marshall came and shut him down before he could start the bar-b-que. That’s the type of dude he was– he just wanted to make sure people were having a good time, & he took steps to make that happen. He also did me a very solid favor when I was in some very serious legal trouble a while back by writing a detailed letter to a judge explaining what had happened to his brother & the need for good stage security– that wasn’t an easy thing for him to do, but he did it anyway because he was a true friend and knew I needed some help– I’ll never forget that, & I made sure he knew I appreciated it. He also never minded when I got in his face with my camera– I took this photo with a 50mm fixed lens at a festival we were playing with Hellyeah in Iowa in 2016– that means I was basically inside his drum kit. When he saw me poking my head in there, he just turned, flashed me this grin, & kept on rocking. I love this photo– Big Vin smiling and doing what he did best. Rest In Peace, Vinnie Paul. You’ll be missed. BIG LOVE.