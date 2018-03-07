Record Store Day 2018: Das sind die exklusiven Metal-Veröffentlichungen

Der Record Store Day ist der internationale Tag unabhängiger Plattenläden. In diesem Jahr findet er bereits zum elften Mal statt und man darf sich wie gewohnt auf ein paar interessante Veröffentlichungen in den Bereichen Rock und Metal freuen.
Hier ein kleiner Auszug aus der Liste der kürzlich bekanntgegebenen Platten, die dieses Jahr am 21.4. veröffentlicht werden.
Absolutes Highlight ist ganz gewiss das durchsichtige AC/DC-BACK IN BLACK-Album-Tape mit weißer Schrift:
- Abruptum EVIL GENIUS, silber-schwarz marmoriertes Vinyl, RSD-limitiert
- AC/DC BACK IN BLACK Kassette, das komplette Album (durchsichtige MC mit weißer Schrift)
- At The Gates GARDENS OF GRIEF, EP
- Celtic Frost TRAGIC SERENADES, RSD-exklusiv, 3-Track-Picture Vinyl, Re-release von 1987
- Def Leppard LIVE AT ABBEY ROAD STUDIOS, 180g Vinyl
- Dio SACRED HEART, 140g transparent-rotes Vinyl
- Disturbed THE LOST CHILDREN, RSD-limitiert, 2×12″, 140g, schwarzes Vinyl
- Europe WALK THE EARTH, RSD-exklusiv, Picture Vinyl in Kunststoffhülle
- Grateful Dead FILLMORE WEST, SAN FRANCISCO, RSD-limitiert, 4×12″, 180g, schwarzes Vinyl, achte Seite mit Ätzung
- Haemorrhage HAEMATOLOGY, 2-LP
- Hawkwind DARK MATTER, RSD-limitiert, 2×12″, 180g, schwarzes Vinyl
- Hawkwind LEVITATION, 3-LP-Set, blaues Vinyl, RSD-limitiert
- Jimi Hendrix HAMBURG ’67, 7″-EP
- Jethro Tull MOTHS, RSD-limitiert, 6-Track-10″-EP, 100g, schwarzes Vinyl
- Jungle Rot WHAT HORRORS AWAIT, limitiertes orangenes Vinyl
- Killing Joke ABSOLUTE DISSENT, 2-LP
- Kreator BEHIND THE MIRROR, RSD-exklusiv, 2-Track-Picture Vinyl, Re-release von 1987
- Led Zeppelin ROCK N ROLL / FRIENDS, RSD-limitiert, 7″, 42g, gelbes Vinyl, großes Loch, Puck inklusive
- Linkin Park ONE MORE LIGHT LIVE, RSD-limitiert, 2×12″, 140g, goldenes und schwarzes Vinyl
- Marduk DARK ENDLESS, RSD-limitiert, rotes Vinyl
- Mastodon EMPEROR OF SAND, 12″, 140g, Picture Vinyl
- Merciless MERCILESS, RSD-limitiert, orange-schwarz transparent-marmoriertes Vinyl
- Merciless TREASURES WITHIN, RSD-limitiert, transparent-orangenes Vinyl
- Merciless UNBOUND, RSD-limitiert, transparent-lindgrünes Vinyl
- Morbid Angel KINGDOMS DISDAINED, RSD-exklusiv, 12″ Picture Vinyl in PVC-Tasche
- Motörhead HEROES, RSD-exklusiv, Picture Vinyl in Kunststoffhülle
- Motörhead MOTÖRHEAD, silbernes Vinyl, auf 2.000 limitiert, nummeriert, remastert
- Napalm Death UTILITARIAN, 2-Picture-10″ (schweres Karton-Gatefold)
- Jimmy Page PLAYIN UP A STORM, 140g,orangenes Vinyl
- Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons SILVER MACHINE, 7″-Single, schwarzes Vinyl
- Rage Against The Machine DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION 2000, schwarzes Vinyl, erstmals auf LP
- Rainbow ROCKPALAST 1995 – BLACK MASQUERADE VOL. 1, 140g clear Vinyl
- Rainbow ROCKPALAST 1995 – BLACK MASQUERADE VOL. 2, 140g clear Vinyl
- Saxon METALHEAD, Picture Vinyl
- Saxon PRINCESS OF THE NIGHT, RSD-exklusiv, limitierte clear Vinyl 7″, Re-release von 1980
- Saxon THUNDERBOLT, RSD-exklusiv, Picture Vinyl in Kunststoffhülle
- Soundgarden A-SIDES, 180g, farbiges Vinyl
- Superjoint Ritual A LETHAL DOSE OF AMERICAN HATRED, 140g transparent-grünes Vinyl
- Uriah Heep LOOK AT YOURSELF, RSD-exklusiv, 180g, „Spiegel“-Cover, remastert
- Uriah Heep SONIC ORIGAMI, lim. 400 (1998er-Studioalbum, bisher CD only)
- Voivod TOO SCARED TO SCREAM, RSD-exklusiv,2-Track-Picture Vinyl, Re-release von 1987
- Whitesnake 1987, 12″, 140g, Picture Vinyl
- The Who LIVE AT THE ISLE OF WIGHT VOL. 1, 140g weißes Vinyl
- The Who LIVE AT THE ISLE OF WIGHT VOL. 2, 140g weißes Vinyl
- The Who THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT, 180g, rotes Vinyl
- Steven Wilson HOW BIG THE SPACE?, 12″
- Wishbone Ash ROADWORKS – JUNCTIONS, LP
Auf der offiziellen Website des Record Store Day findet ihr eine Übersicht aller teilnehmenden Shops. Die vollständige Liste mit allen derzeit 475 bekannten Releases findet ihr zudem hier.
