Diese Rocker gedenken dem verstorbenen Charlie Watts

Der unerwartete Tod von The Rolling Stones-Drummer Charlie Watts bewegt viele Rocker und Metaller. So haben sich unter anderem Peter Criss (Ex-Kiss), David Coverdale (Whitesnake), Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine), Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath, Paul McCartney (The Beatles), Elton John, Mikkey Dee (Scorpions, Ex-Motörhead), Axl Rose (Guns N’ Roses), Billy Idol, Nickelback, Alex Skolnick (Testament), Shavo Odadjian (System Of A Down) und Stewart Copeland (The Police) zu Wort gemeldet und ihrer Trauer Ausdruck verliehen.

Geliebt und geschätzt

Tony Iommi schrieb: „Es tut mir so leid, von den traurigen Neuigkeiten über Charlie Watts‘ Tod zu hören. Er war so ein netter Kerl und ein großer Einfluss im Musikgeschäft. Er wird schmerzlich vermisst werden. Mein tiefstes Beileid an seine Familie und an Mick, Ronnie, Keith und all seine Freunde und Fans.“ Der US-Sänger Steve Conte zitierte Watts‘ berühmten, an Rolling Stones-Frontmann Mick Jagger adressierten Ausspruch: „Nenne mich nie wieder deinen Schlagzeuger! Du bist mein verdammter Sänger!“

Original-Kiss-Drummer Peter Criss kommentierte: „Als Musiker war es immer beruhigend zu wissen, dass die größte Band in der Welt immer noch da ist. Es ist erschütternd von Charlie Watts‘ Tod zu hören. Als ein Schlagzeuger inspirierte er mich tief. Es ist ein großer Verlust in der Musikgeschichte, und es wird keinen weiteren Charlie Watts geben. Sein einzigartiger Stil und seine Technik waren der Herzschlag der Rolling Stones. Er ist und wird stets eine Inspiration für uns Trommler sein. Er war einer meiner Lieblingsschlagzeuger, und ich fühle so viel Liebe und Respekt für ihn.“ Zahlreiche weitere Stellungnahmen folgen hier im Anschluss…

So sorry to hear the very sad news of Charlie Watts passing. He was such a nice guy and a major influence in the music business – he’ll be sadly missed. My deepest condolences to his family and to Mick, Ronnie, Keith and all his friends and fans. R.I.P. Tony pic.twitter.com/62veFSUjoz — Tony Iommi (@tonyiommi) August 24, 2021

Paul on Charlie Watts ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rn2elK6cFE — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 24, 2021

A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company. My deepest condolences to Shirley, Seraphina and Charlotte. And of course, The Rolling Stones. @therollingstones #CharlieWatts #RIP pic.twitter.com/9rjSSgioZL — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 24, 2021

A very fine, gifted man…anchoring one of the very finest rock bands in history…Another Beautiful Soul…Thank You, Charlie…XXX🙏🙏🙏XXX The Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80 – https://t.co/n0LS8f8NHj https://t.co/FqHUbukpER — David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) August 24, 2021

Another very sad Day in the World of Music …. Just learned about the passing of Charlie Watts the legendary Drummer of the Rolling Stones … our deep Condolences go out to Charlie‘s Family and his bandmates …. RIP Charlie Scorpions pic.twitter.com/vxzIH9xnzT — Scorpions (@scorpions) August 24, 2021

Very sorry to hear of the passing of The RollingStones Drummer Charlie Watts. My deepest condolences to his family, the band and the fans. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) August 24, 2021

Our prayers and hearts go out to Charlie Watts family, fans and friends. The Rolling Stones drummer played on Satisfaction, Honky Tonk Woman and hundreds more. Rest In Peace, Charlie. https://t.co/TOLLj7jzkc — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) August 24, 2021

Saddened to hear about Charlie Watts. For those of us that love music, we’ve lost one of the true pioneers of rock-n-roll. A consummate performer and an even better human. There’s so much to say about Charlie, but for now we will listen to the gift he gave us all – his music. pic.twitter.com/8pNx8ZMzqG — Nickelback (@Nickelback) August 24, 2021

Farewell #CharlieWatts Beyond the Stones, he had legit jazz chops (& big band albums of his own to prove it). One of the best. Even drum snob & notorious carmudgeon Ginger Baker agreed. May they both meet up, jam & argue good-naturedly somewhere in the cosmos #ripcharliewatts pic.twitter.com/kVlWsnRinh — Alex Skolnick (@AlexSkolnick) August 24, 2021

“Don’t ever call me your drummer again. You’re my fucking singer!”#CharlieWatts — Steve Conte (@SteveConteNYC) August 24, 2021

Rest In Peace Charlie! One of the tightest, in the pocket drummer ever. The backbone of the ROLLING STONES. Legend! Condolences to his family, friends and fans.

.#rollingstones #drummer #rip #legend #charliewatts https://t.co/WKzS717Mxb — sHaVo oDaDjIaN (@ShavoOdadjian) August 24, 2021

Very very sad news! Charlie Watts was one of my big inspirations in the early years and still is today! He has inspired the whole planet for so many years. Rest in peace and thank you so much for all the inspiration you have given us drummers around the world! pic.twitter.com/e1THhpJBLk — Mikkey Dee (@themikkeydee) August 24, 2021

Rock n roll would not be rock n roll without the rhythm, the style, the VIBE of this incredible musician. Rest In Peace #CharlieWatts, one of the greatest and most important architects of the music we love. pic.twitter.com/xEfzaSLCba — Tom Morello (@tmorello) August 24, 2021