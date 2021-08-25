Toggle menu

Exklusives Metallica-Album nur in METAL HAMMER 08/2021

Diese Rocker gedenken dem verstorbenen Charlie Watts

Charlie Watts bei einem Auftritt 2011 in Paris
Foto: Redferns, David Wolff - Patrick. All rights reserved.
von
Um den verstorbenen Rolling Stones-Drummer Charlie Watts trauern unter anderem Tony Iommi, Axl Rose, Peter Criss und Tom Morello.
Der unerwartete Tod von The Rolling Stones-Drummer Charlie Watts bewegt viele Rocker und Metaller. So haben sich unter anderem Peter Criss (Ex-Kiss), David Coverdale (Whitesnake), Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine), Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath, Paul McCartney (The Beatles), Elton John, Mikkey Dee (Scorpions, Ex-Motörhead), Axl Rose (Guns N’ Roses), Billy Idol, Nickelback, Alex Skolnick (Testament), Shavo Odadjian (System Of A Down) und Stewart Copeland (The Police) zu Wort gemeldet und ihrer Trauer Ausdruck verliehen.

Geliebt und geschätzt

Tony Iommi schrieb: „Es tut mir so leid, von den traurigen Neuigkeiten über Charlie Watts‘ Tod zu hören. Er war so ein netter Kerl und ein großer Einfluss im Musikgeschäft. Er wird schmerzlich vermisst werden. Mein tiefstes Beileid an seine Familie und an Mick, Ronnie, Keith und all seine Freunde und Fans.“ Der US-Sänger Steve Conte zitierte Watts‘ berühmten, an Rolling Stones-Frontmann Mick Jagger adressierten Ausspruch: „Nenne mich nie wieder deinen Schlagzeuger! Du bist mein verdammter Sänger!“

Original-Kiss-Drummer Peter Criss kommentierte: „Als Musiker war es immer beruhigend zu wissen, dass die größte Band in der Welt immer noch da ist. Es ist erschütternd von Charlie Watts‘ Tod zu hören. Als ein Schlagzeuger inspirierte er mich tief. Es ist ein großer Verlust in der Musikgeschichte, und es wird keinen weiteren Charlie Watts geben. Sein einzigartiger Stil und seine Technik waren der Herzschlag der Rolling Stones. Er ist und wird stets eine Inspiration für uns Trommler sein. Er war einer meiner Lieblingsschlagzeuger, und ich fühle so viel Liebe und Respekt für ihn.“ Zahlreiche weitere Stellungnahmen folgen hier im Anschluss…

Journey: Deen Castronovo steigt wieder ein
Deen Castronovo bei einem Journey-Konzert 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia
Bei Journey dröhnen die Drums künftig doppelt so laut wie bisher. So ist Deen Castronovo wieder dabei, und Narada Michael Walden bleibt in der Band.
Die Classic-Rocker Journey haben gerade eine kuriose personelle Rochade vollzogen. So ist ihr ehemaliger Schlagzeuger Deen Castronovo wieder bei der Band eingestiegen. Im Gegenzug bedeutet dies jedoch nicht, dass der aktuelle Trommler Narada Michael Walden seinen Dienst quittiert hat oder gefeuert wurde. Nein: Castronovo und Walden teilen sich die Position beziehungsweise sitzen sogar gemeinsam auf der Bühne. Doppelt knallt besser Dies bestätigte kürzlich Gitarrist Neal Schon in den Sozialen Medien. Zunächst postete der Journey-Gitarrist ein Foto von den Proben für das Konzert im Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, auf dem zwei aufgebaute Drumkits zu sehen sind (siehe unten). Dazu schrieb Schon:…
Weiterlesen
